Astra, RAN Team Up to Cheer People Up on Car-Free Day

Fito Erlangga
December 3, 2023 | 4:50 pm
RAN performs on the viewing deck of the Astra Hotel Indonesia (HI) Roundabout Transjakarta bus station in Jakarta on Dec. 3, 2023.
Jakarta. Astra International teamed up with pop group RAN to cheer people up with an energizing live music performance on Sunday.

RAN performed at the Astra Hotel Indonesia (HI) Roundabout Transjakarta bus station in Jakarta.  The live session --which embraced the theme “Discover Your New Spirit with RAN”-- became a motivation booster for people exercising on the car-free day.

The performance was also a curtain-raiser to RAN’s upcoming concert --"The Sweet Seventeen Show”-- that commemorates the group’s 17th anniversary. 

“RAN is about to celebrate its 17th anniversary.  And we got to collaborate with RAN. This aligns with ASTRA’s commitment of building Indonesia for the present and the future,” Astra’s communications management system and partnership head Elmerilia Lonna said. 

According to Lonna, the live performance also sought to introduce the Astra HI Roundabout Transjakarta bus station’s new look. Astra recently collaborated with mural artist Yessi Nur Mulianawati or Yessiow to give the bus station a makeover. Likewise, the collaboration with Yessiow also illustrates Astra’s theme of “the present and future of Indonesia”.

Lonna added Astra’s collaboration with both RAN and Yessiow demonstrated the company’s support for Indonesia’s creative industry.

RAN vocalist Anindyo Baskoro, popularly known as Nino, also commented on what it was like performing at the bus station’s viewing deck.

“It was super fun. This is our first time performing on the viewing deck of the Astra HI Roundabout Transjakarta station. We also got to introduce its new look, new spirit,” Nino said.

“We will of course continue to discover our new spirit as we turn 17. If we still used our 2006 spirit like back when we first debuted, I doubt that would work,” Nino said.

RAN’s upcoming anniversary concert --“The Sweet Seventeen Show”-- is slated to take place at Senayan Basket Hal in Jakarta on Dec. 20.  This is also a “birthday party” for RAN fans who will get to bring home gifts. 

