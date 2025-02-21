Astra Sets Ambitious Goal on 68th Anniversary

Jakarta. The Indonesian conglomerate Astra is celebrating its 68th anniversary with a goal of continuing to contribute to the country’s progress.

Astra, which started out with just 4 employees, now consists of seven business lines and 300 subsidiaries. It has also employed over 190,000 people.

This year’s anniversary embraces the theme of how Astra can partner with stakeholders to continue delivering a positive impact for today and beyond. This has an overarching goal of creating a sustainable and inclusive future for Indonesia. Over the past decades, Astra has embraced the so-called Catur Dharma principles.

"In this long journey, every challenge that we have faced has become a lesson and a stepping stone for us to continue to grow and innovate,” Astra’s president director Djony Bunarto Tjondro said at the 68th-anniversary celebrations on Friday.

The company also held its 2025 Astra Awards which recognized the group’s hard work in delivering what it called the 3W concept: (the Winning Concept, Winning System, and Winning Team) throughout last year. There were also awards for employees who have been in the company for 10 years, 20 years, 25 years, as well as 30 years.

Astra also launched the new identity of the Astra Foundation as part of its commitment to strengthening sustainable social contributions. With this launch, the Astra Foundation hopes to continue to improve people’s welfare through a series of educational, social, and entrepreneurial empowerment programs in Indonesia’s rural areas. The new identity also reflects the ideals of Astra's founder, William Soeryadjaya, who is determined to provide real benefits to the Indonesian people and prosper together with the nation, according to the press release.

The 68th-anniversary celebrations got even more historic as TIME Magazine -- in partnership with data-gathering platform Statista -- named Astra as one of Asia-Pacific’s best companies in 2025. The assessment is based on three main aspects, namely revenue growth, employee satisfaction surveys, and data on the environment, social, and corporate governance (ESG or sustainability).

The international recognition is set to motivate Astra’s employees to do their best for the country’s sake. This also aligns with Astra’s vision of prospering together with the nation as well as its commitment to Indonesia’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

