Astra Shares Its Climate Action Initiatives at COP29

The Jakarta Globe
November 12, 2024 | 7:19 pm
Astra's Director Gita Tiffani Boer (center) joined a COP29 talkshow on climate actions at the summit's Indonesia Pavilion in Azerbaijan on Nov. 11, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Astra)
Astra's Director Gita Tiffani Boer (center) joined a COP29 talkshow on climate actions at the summit's Indonesia Pavilion in Azerbaijan on Nov. 11, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Astra)

Jakarta. Conglomerate Astra recently shared its decarbonization initiatives at the UN climate summit COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Astra has sent some of its top brass to become speakers at the Indonesia Pavilion at COP29 which will go on until Nov. 22. 

For instance, Astra’s Director Gita Tiffani Boer talked aboutclimate actions at a COP29 discussion earlier this week. Energia Prima Nusantara Director and Pamapersada Nusantara Group Legal Advisor Boy Gemino Kalauserang also joined the Renewable Energy Leadership Forum session on Tuesday local time. 

Astra Otoparts Director Ronny Kusgianta will speak at the Climate Breakthroughs For Finance, Forest, and Waste session on Nov. 19. Astra Agro’s Executive Vice President for Sustainability Bandung Sahari will also join the Collaborative Approaches for Climate Resilience and Carbon Sequestration session on Nov. 21.

According to Gita, Astra began its transition journey by integrating sustainability aspects into its comprehensive corporate strategy in 2021. 

“This was followed by the launch of Astra 2030 Sustainability Aspirations, which is our medium-term commitment through 10 sustainability aspirations that we wish to achieve in 2030 and beyond," Gita told the forum.

Astra has made progress in its 2030 Sustainability Aspirations as of 2023. The company has reduced its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 13.96 percent compared to the 2019 baseline figures. It has also increased its renewables use in its energy mix by 44.63 percent. Its recycling and recovery of solid waste has reached 98.67 percent. Its community development programs also have 2.27 million beneficiaries. 

Astra has also made multiple initiatives to decarbonize, thus helping the company save 668,000 MWh (megawatt hour). It also recorded renewable energy use of 11.3 million MWh from solar photovoltaics, biomass, renewable energy certificates (REC), and carbon removal through methane capture facilities in the agribusiness sector, among others. The company’s decarbonization efforts also include carbon credit purchases from the Indonesian Carbon Exchange in other business units.

As for solid waste recycling and recovery, Astra is embracing a circular economy approach of refurbishment, remanufacturing, and recycling. It has also made carbon offsets through socio-agroforestry in a bid to empower communities while helping mitigate climate change. The initiative has helped 10,000 farmers as of 2024. Astra has also planted over 1 million trees on 2,491 hectares of land. These efforts also align with the government’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

