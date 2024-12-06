Astra Showcases Sustainability and Indonesian Culture at World Expo 2025 Osaka

Osaka. Indonesian conglomerate Astra is taking an active role in the Indonesia Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 Osaka, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable development and the global promotion of Indonesian culture.

Themed “Thriving in Harmony: Nature, Culture, Future,” the Indonesia Pavilion reflects the country’s vision of becoming a unified, sovereign, progressive, and sustainable nation.

Astra is participating in various programs hosted by the Pavilion throughout the Expo, including Indonesia’s National Day celebration, business forums, one-on-one meetings, rolling exhibitions, and cultural performances.

Dignitaries attending Indonesia’s National Day at the Pavilion on Tuesday included Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Pratikno, Deputy Minister of National Development Planning Febrian Alphyanto Ruddyard, Chairwoman of the National Crafts Council (Dekranas) Selvie Ananda, Indonesian Ambassador to Japan Heri Akhmadi, Astra Director Gita Tiffani Boer, and Astra Chief of Corporate Affairs Boy Kelana Soebroto.

“This Expo is not only a historic milestone but also a moment to accelerate green transitions, promote the creative economy, and invest in the future we envision together,” said Minister Pratikno.

“In this spirit of harmony, Indonesia views the World Expo 2025 Osaka as a platform for strengthening global cooperation based on the five principles of People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnership. We are opening avenues for collaboration in clean energy, sustainable infrastructure, digital transformation, and tourism -- all of which are pillars in Indonesia’s green economic transformation toward Golden Indonesia 2045,” he added.

Boy Kelana expressed pride in Astra’s role at the event.
“Astra’s support and active participation in the Indonesia Pavilion aim to showcase the richness of Indonesian culture and innovation, while also serving as a hub for engagement between Indonesian representatives and global visitors,” he said.

Astra’s contributions to the Expo also include exhibitions and performances organized by its community empowerment foundations: Yayasan Dharma Bhakti Astra (focused on MSME empowerment) and Yayasan Pendidikan Astra Michael D. Ruslim (focused on education).

Featured displays include artisan products from Astra’s Desa Sejahtera program and MSMEs supported by Yayasan Dharma Bhakti Astra, such as handcrafted bags, wood and leather goods, kendang drums, eco-printed batik, woven fabrics, and locally grown coffee. Meanwhile, Yayasan Pendidikan Astra showcased cultural performances by teachers and students, including traditional music, children’s batik demonstrations, and creative dance.

Astra’s participation in the World Expo 2025 continues a long-standing tradition of support for Indonesia’s involvement in global expos -- including Expo 2010 in Shanghai, Expo 2015 in Milan, and Expo 2020 in Dubai.

This commitment reflects Astra’s broader mission to help realize national prosperity and support Indonesia’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Astra is one of Indonesia’s largest publicly listed companies, with 301 subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associated entities employing over 190,000 people. Its diversified business model spans multiple industries, including automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agribusiness, logistics, information technology, and property.

