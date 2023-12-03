Astra Shows Support for Climate Action Efforts at COP28

Jakarta. Astra is taking part in the Indonesia Pavilion at the climate forum COP28 in Dubai.

This year, the pavilion embraces the theme “Indonesia’s Climate Actions: Inspiring The World” with four sub-themes, namely: stronger new renewable energy commitments; robust climate action on the land-based sector; inspiring finance and technology innovations; solid collaborative climate action of people’s prosperity.

Astra director Gita Tiffani Boer also became a panelist at the recent “Support Indonesia’s Transition to a Sustainable Future: Private Sector Contribution in Climate Action and Partners”.

“Astra’s support for the Indonesia Pavilion at COP28 aligns with our focus on making sustainable contributions in addressing climate change,” Gita was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“We have come up with the Astra 2030 Sustainability Aspirations as we seek to shift to become a more sustainable business that contributes to Indonesia’s economic power and resilience while supporting an inclusive and prosperous society,” Gita said.

Astra’s 2030 Sustainability Aspirations is a blueprint that will guide Astra Group’s sustainability journey to the next decade and beyond. This blueprint has 10 sustainability aspirations. Astra has reduced 10 percent of its group-wide Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions throughout 2022. Renewable energy now accounts for 43 percent of Astra’s energy mix for its operational activities. The company is also boosting its business resilience by growing its non-coal revenue to 74 percent.

Astra is also transforming its business with 3 “resilient strategies”, namely a resilient portfolio, resilient business operation, and resilient communities, according to the press release.

The resilient portfolio strategy sees Astra diversifying its portfolio to support the macro-decarbonization transition in Indonesia via renewable energy and electric vehicle ecosystem.

The resilient business operation is part of Astra’s efforts to slash emissions in all of its operational activities with Astra Green Energy. This includes energy management systems, energy conservation, and efficiency programs, as well as new technology adoption to save energy.

Last but not least is the resilient communities strategy. Astra vows to help empower communities in line with the company’s goal of thriving together with the nation. To this end, Astra encourages people to adopt a sustainable way of living. Astra also encourages communities to help mitigate and adapt to the impact of climate change with its Kampung Berseri Astra Proklim (Program Kampung Iklim) initiative. The company has also launched social forestry programs.

