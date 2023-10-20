Astra, Yessiow Give Transjakarta HI Bus Stop A Makeover

Jakarta. Astra and illustrator Yessiow recently teamed up to give the Transjakarta station at the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout a makeover.

The freshly made illustrations depict Astra’s commitment to building Indonesia at both present and in the future. The drawings embrace the theme of lifting people’s spirits. These illustrations also aim to inspire passers-by.

This Astra-Yessiow art installation will be on view for a month. There is a “special box” from Astra with postcards with encouragement. A phone booth installation is also available for visitors to rant on. Their stories have a chance to be turned into a podcast.

“This collaboration shows our support towards Indonesian youth. These illustrations deliver inspiring messages that hopefully can help people find new passion when contributing to this country,” Riza Deliansyah, the chief of corporate affairs at Astra, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Riza, the initiative aligns with Astra’s dream of “prospering together with the nation”, as well as Indonesia’s achievement of sustainable development goals.

Aside from the art installation, Astra also presented live music performances and yoga over the weekend to cheer people up.





