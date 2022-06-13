Astranauts: A Digital Innovation Competition for Students, Startups

Jakarta. Business conglomerate Astra is holding a digital innovation competition for university students and startups.

The competition, which goes by the name Astranauts, is now accepting registrations until July 8.

Astranauts is open to those with interest in developing digital innovations and technologies. Participants can choose from these five themes: future of mobility, future of finance, industry 4.0, sustainability, and emerging technology.

Astranauts adopts "Inspire. Innovate. Collaborate" as its theme. The competition seeks to be a breeding ground for innovative ideas to tackle business challenges. It also aims to strengthen the collaboration between students, startups, and Astra.

Any university student who is pursuing undergraduate, magister, or doctoral degrees is eligible to join Astranauts. The competition is also open to startups with a minimum viable product.

Selected applicants will advance to the preliminary round. Those who pass the preliminary round will undergo a two-week exclusive mentorship session with experts from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), McKinsey & Company, Accenture, Dalberg, A.T Kearney, Ernst & Young, Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, GK-Plug, and Play, as well as TopKarir.

Finalists will present their products to a team of judges and experts on Demo Day. Astra will also hold Astranauts Week, where participants and the public can join a series of webinars, workshops, digital showcases, and career fairs.

The total prize money pot reaches hundreds of millions of rupiah for the winners. Participants will also get the opportunity to collaborate and join Astra's startup community, as well as a chance to work with Astra.

"Innovation is something that is highly developed and appreciated at Astra. This embodies the company's philosophy of Catur Dharma," Paul Soegianto, the chief of group digital strategy at Astra, said in a recent press statement.

"With Astranauts being the space for innovations, Astra hopes to generate ideas that can normalize various changes, especially the digital transformation in people's lives, and also useful [ideas] for the nation," Paul added.

The Astranauts also align with Astra's goal to prosper together with the nation and help Indonesia achieve its sustainable development goals.

Click here to read more information on Astranauts.