AstraPay Holds Journalism Competition on Sustainability, Digital Transactions

(Photo Courtesy of AstraPay)
(Photo Courtesy of AstraPay)

Jakarta. E-wallet AstraPay has officially launched a competition for journalists, bloggers, and the general public to write on sustainability and digital transformation. 

The 2025 AstraPay Journalism Award will run from April 17 to June 7, 2025.

The competition embraces theme "AstraPay & the Digital Generation: Encouraging Sustainability, Advancing Indonesia". It invites participants to explore the role of digital innovation -- especially in payment service -- in shaping a more efficient, inclusive, and environmentally friendly lifestyle.

According to the 2024 Data Indonesia report, 76 percent of Indonesians have used digital wallet services. However, there are still some challenges related to digital financial literacy and understanding of its contribution to sustainability. Through this competition, AstraPay wants to open up space for educational and constructive public participation.

"We hope that this competition will be a platform that strengthens people's digital literacy and encourages a sustainable lifestyle through relevant narratives," AstraPay’s Chief Executive Officer Rina Apriana said. 

Participants must write two opinion articles in Indonesian, by choosing one of the following three sub-themes:

Fintech & Sustainability

Reviewing how financial technology supports efficiency and carbon footprint reduction from paperless transactions to smarter financial management.

Digital Lifestyle & Go Green

Presenting perspectives on the modern, digital lifestyle, and its impact on the environment, energy efficiency, and daily consumption patterns.

AstraPay User Stories in Daily Life

Highlighting the experiences of users who use AstraPay in their daily activities, and how this technology helps shape more responsible financial habits.

Submission of Works and Terms

Each participant must have an active Google account and AstraPay account. Articles must be original, not translated or created by AI. The work is submitted via the official link: https://brt.st/AJASTRAPAY.

The writing format is in the form of popular opinions that are easy for the public to understand. Participants are allowed to re-share their articles on personal blogs or social media after being published by the committee.

Prizes and Assessment

The three best articles will receive the main award, while 100 other selected works will receive appreciation in the form of digital prizes. Assessment is based on the originality of the idea, the relevance of the theme, and the strength of the narrative.

This program is part of AstraPay's commitment to expanding education on responsible digital transactions, while facilitating healthy public discussions on sustainability.

