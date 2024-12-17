AstraPay Holds Special Event to Help People Stay Fit and Glow Up

AstraPay holds the 2024 Fit & Glow AstraPay event in Astra Tower in Jakarta on Dec. 16, 2024. (B1 Photo/Zhulfakar)
Jakarta. AstraPay, the e-wallet brand under Astra Group, is holding a two-day event to help people stay fit and glow up while also introducing its services. 

The 2024 Fit & Glow AstraPay is taking place at Astra Tower in Jakarta on Dec. 16-17. As the name suggests, this event has tons of activities and tenants that will help its participants stay fit and glow.

Skin treatment, vitamin C injections, and nail art are available in this event. AstraPay has also teamed up with many renowned brands, including the beauty-tech company Sociolla, healthtech platform Halodoc, among others. Eyewear brand OWL is also taking part in this event -- perfect for those who are looking for some new glasses. These brands also has special offers at the 2024 Fit & Glow AstraPay. 

“We want to bring some excitement to the people around our office as we are about to get closer to the end of the year. AstraPay is ready to help people take care of their beauty and lifestyle needs,” AstraPay’s Vice President for Partnership Karnanda Kurniardhi said on Monday. 

The 2024 Fit & Glow AstraPay visitors can also show off their vocals at the karaoke box and take some pics at the photobooth.

The event also provides space for AstraPay to celebrate Mother’s Day by inviting mothers who are also small business owners to get free health checks. 

“We want to appreciate mothers out there who also help put the bread on the table for their families. We also want to help the micro, small and medium enterprises [MSMEs] so they can contribute to their families and this nation,” Nanda said. 

At present, AstraPay has partnered with 26,000 MSMEs. Nanda added: “We have also made some initiatives to help the government in boosting Indonesia’s financial literacy and adoption of digital payment systems.”

AstraPay also hopes it will become one of the  leading e-wallet providers next year, according to Nanda. 

