Badai Emas Pegadaian 2025: Digital Transactions Can Win You 1 Kg of Gold and a Hajj Package

Jakarta. Pegadaian has once again launched its annual loyalty program titled Badai Emas Pegadaian (Pegadaian Gold Storm) 2025. This initiative serves as a token of appreciation for loyal customers while also encouraging the use of digital services through the Pegadaian Digital app.

The program runs for eight months, from May to December 2025, and is divided into two raffle periods. A variety of prizes have been prepared to support customers' needs, ranging from investment and business to lifestyle and religious activities.

"The Badai Emas Pegadaian 2025 program is expected to inspire customers to increase their digital transactions," said Edy Purwanto, Regional Head of Pegadaian Region XI Semarang, on Tuesday.

"It’s also a concrete form of appreciation for our customers’ trust in our pawn, non-pawn financing, and Bank Emas services," he added.

Pegadaian is offering prizes tailored to customers’ categories of needs. In the investment category, prizes include 1 kilogram of gold savings, 12 Galeri24 gold bars (each 124 grams), and 400 gold savings accounts (each 1.24 grams).

For the business category, prizes include 12 Grand Max Pick-Up commercial vehicles and 40 Samsung A9+ tablets. In the lifestyle category, rewards consist of 12 Samsung S24 Ultras and 4 overseas travel packages worth Rp 20 million each. Meanwhile, in the Islamic (Pegadaian Sharia) category, prizes include 1 Hajj Plus package worth Rp 240 million, 20 Umrah packages worth Rp 40 million each, and 400 gold savings accounts (each 1 gram).

Mechanism and Requirements

Customers can participate in the raffle by exchanging transaction points for raffle tickets according to the prize category. For Pegadaian Syariah customers, tickets are issued automatically with every transaction.

Special terms apply for major prizes like the 1 kg gold savings. Each customer can only win one prize per period. All raffles are conducted legally and transparently, witnessed by the Social Affairs Ministry, Social Services Office, and a notary. Pegadaian emphasizes that this program is completely free of charge.

"All taxes and shipping costs are covered by Pegadaian. Customers should remain cautious of scams claiming to represent this program," Edy said.

Winners will be announced via the official Instagram account @SahabatPegadaian. Full details about the program can be accessed through the Pegadaian Digital app, the website https://sahabat.pegadaian.co.id, and Pegadaian’s official social media platforms.

