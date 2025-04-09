Badai Emas Pegadaian Offers A Chance to Win 1 Kg of Gold

Jakarta. State-run pawnbroker Pegadaian has launched the 2025 edition of its annual lottery program: Badai Emas Pegadaian.

This program, whose name translates to "Pegadaian's Gold Storm", will last until the end of December and comes with two lottery periods. Participants will get a chance to win gold savings of up to 1 kilogram (kg).

Elvi Rofiqotul Hidayah, the director of marketing and product development at Pegadaian, said that the lottery was a way for the company to thank its customers for their loyalty.

"Customer satisfaction and comfort are our main priorities. That's why we present to you Badai Emas Pegadaian with amazing prizes. Not only can you win smartphones, vehicles, tour packages, but there are also grand prizes like the Hajj Plus package and 1-kilogram gold savings," Elvi was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Customers can participate in this lottery program by exchanging points on the Pegadaian Digital application for lottery coupons based on the prizes chosen. Pegadaian Syariah customers will immediately get prize tickets after making a transaction. This program is open to Pegadaian customers across Indonesia. Customers are only entitled to receive one prize in one prize period.

Pegadaian also partners with the Social Affairs Ministry, Jakarta's social agency, and a notary to make sure that the drawing process takes place fairly.

"The Badai Emas Pegadaian program does not charge any fees. Pegadaian is responsible for the taxes and shipping costs. So please be careful of fraudsters who claim to be Pegadaian and ask you to pay for fees," Elvi said.

The company will make further announcements on Instagram @sahabatpegadaian.

Pegadaian seeks to encourage enthusiasm in digital transactions with this program.

Check out the Pegadaian Digital app to find out more about this campaign. You can also visit the official website https://sahabat.pegadaian.co.id/ . Information is also available on Pegadaian's official social media account @SahabatPegadaian.

