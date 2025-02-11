Bakti Barito Foundation, Kitabisa, and Happy Hearts Indonesia Celebrate the Rapid Reconstruction of Schools in Garut

Jakarta. In an extraordinary display of community solidarity and swift action, Bakti Barito Foundation, Kitabisa, and Happy Hearts Indonesia have successfully rebuilt SDN 3 Barusari and SDN 4 Barusari in Pasirwangi District, Garut Regency, West Java. Originally targeting Rp 1.4 billion in donations, the initiative surpassed expectations, raising Rp 1.7 billion, allowing for an even greater impact on the schools’ reconstruction. Remarkably, the schools were rebuilt in just three months, ensuring that 220 students could return to a safe and improved learning environment by early 2025.

The newly rebuilt SDN 4 Barusari classroom, completed in just three months by Bakti Barito Foundation, Kitabisa, and Happy Hearts Indonesia using recycled plastic bricks, provides students with a safer, earthquake-resistant learning environment.

The devastating earthquake in Garut had severely disrupted education, underscoring the urgent need for immediate intervention. Studies show that students affected by natural disasters face significant setbacks, often losing nearly a year of schooling and experiencing a 10-11% lower chance of completing compulsory education. Recognizing this, Bakti Barito Foundation, Happy Hearts Indonesia, and Kitabisa worked tirelessly to accelerate the rebuilding process and minimize disruptions to students' learning journeys.

The new schools were constructed using earthquake-resilient materials, including approximately 9.4 tons of recycled plastic bricks. This innovative approach not only ensures durability but also contributes to environmental sustainability, preventing an estimated 22 tons of carbon emissions.

Students at SDN 4 Barusari channel their creativity into art posters, enjoying their bright and sustainable new classroom. (Photo Courtesy of Bakti Barito Foundation)​​​​

Signboard featuring the logos of Bakti Barito Foundation, Kitabisa, and Happy Hearts Indonesia. (Photo Courtesy of Bakti Barito Foundation)

