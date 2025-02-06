Bakti Barito Foundation, KitaBisa, Happy Hearts Indonesia Renovate Elementary Schools in Garut

Jakarta. Philanthropic organization Bakti Barito Foundation recently helped quake-damaged schools in Garut, West Java.

Bakti Barito Foundation partnered with organization Happy Hearts Indonesia and KitaBisa to renovate two elementary schools in Garut. They were SDN 3 Barusari and SDN 4 Barusari in Pasirwangi, Garut.

The construction used earthquake-resistant materials, as well as 9.4 tons of bricks made from recycled plastic waste that can reduce 22 tons of emissions. Bakti Barito Foundation also holds the KitaBisa digital activation campaign to engage people in these efforts.

The joint campaign is set to benefit 220 students. The reconstruction work is set to finish by the end of the year and will help provide a safe learning space for students.

Bakti Barito Foundation’s Executive Director Fifi Pangestu said that the campaign sought to provide a safe learning environment for the students as soon as possible.

“Inspired by the vision of our founder, Prajogo Pangestu, we believe that education is the key to building resilient communities. Rebuilding these schools with earthquake-resistant materials will ensure a speedy recovery and long-term stability of teaching and learning for children in Garut,” Fifi said.

Likewise, KitaBisa Director, Edo Irfandi said:"This campaign shows the power of community-driven efforts. By engaging Indonesian communities across the country and leveraging our platform, we aim to rebuild these schools based on resilience and sustainability."

Happy Hearts Indonesia’s CEO, Sylvia Beiwinkler said that the organization sought to create a long-term impact through innovation and sustainability.

“By using recycled plastic bricks, we are building back better and setting a new benchmark for future disaster recovery efforts. These schools contribute to 11 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs], ensuring a brighter and more resilient future for communities,” Sylvia said.

The renovation work highlighted several initiatives with the first being sustainable construction. Happy Hearts Indonesia built and renovated both school buildings using innovative recycled plastic bricks. These eco-friendly materials not only meet sustainability goals but also provide durable structures that are better prepared for future disasters.

KitaBisa also held community engagement and digital fundraising activities. Bakti Barito Foundation then doubled the money collected from the campaign to increase the impact.

Bakti Barito Foundation is also holding the Green Guardians program, namely training sessions for the teachers. They seek to integrate climate education into the existing curriculum so that they can equip the students to become “green guardians” of the future. Bakti Barito Foundation is also working with Barito Renewables subsidiary, Star Energy Geothermal, to implement this program.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: