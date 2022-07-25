Bali Water Aims to Plant 10m Trees by 2030

Bali Water, Asia’s first sustainable spring water start-up, has formed a strategic partnership with global advertising network Saatchi & Saatchi to launch plant-based bottles and a mission to plant 10 million trees in Bali by 2030.

Bali, known as the ‘Island of the Gods, has only 20 percent of its indigenous forest remaining after centuries of deforestation, the company said in a recent statement.



The island is also facing an ecological disaster caused by the discarding of an estimated 30 million virgin plastic water bottles each month, which is overwhelming the tiny island’s fragile ecosystems.



The start-up has a mission and UNEP commitment to plant 10 million trees in Bali by 2030. This stems from its ‘One Bottle, One Tree’ program, with a contribution from every sale returning to the Bali Green Fund.



“We are proud to be launching Bali Water in an innovative plant-based bottle solution, to contribute to a much-needed move away from the use of virgin plastic bottles,” said Doerthe Szech, Director of Communications and Creative for Bali Water.

The bottle, made entirely from renewable resources, with the cap and top made from sugar cane, provides a plant-based alternative to plastic and recycling.



“Bali’s eco-systems are interlinked and fragile. This problem is a global challenge and is contributing to climate change. We must act now collaboratively to create long-term sustainable change for the good of the planet.”



Bali Water is preparing to launch in international markets after forming a strategic partnership with Saatchi & Saatchi, according to the statement.

“Such a unique idea shows not just incredible innovation but genuine care for a core global issue that deeply affects Bali. With Australia having such a close relationship with Bali, we are incredibly proud to be working with Doerthe and the team to help Bali Water make the positive change we all think it can,” Alex Speakman, Chief Strategy Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi Australia said.