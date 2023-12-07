Thursday, December 7, 2023
Bank Saqu, Semasa Launch Semasaqu for Creative Solopreneurs

The Jakarta Globe
December 7, 2023 | 9:08 am
(Photo Courtesy of Bank Saqu)
(Photo Courtesy of Bank Saqu)

Jakarta. Bank Saqu, the digital banking solution from Bank Jasa Jakarta, recently teamed up with Semasa to launch the Semasaqu creative market as a platform for Indonesian solopreneurs to achieve their dreams. 

The Semasaqu market will take place in The Brickhall, Fatmawati City Center in South Jakarta starting from Dec. 8-10. Semasaqu is a solopreneur market that offers food and beverages, accessories, fashion, handicrafts, and beauty products. Over 130 local brands will take part in the event. Visitors only need to download the Bank Saqu app without having to pay a cent.

Leo Koesmanto, the president director for Bank Jasa Jakarta, said that Semasaqu became Bank Saqu’s commitment to support Indonesian solopreneurs by offering a public space to showcase their products.

“Bank Saqu is targeting the youth, particularly solopreneurs who include small business owners, freelancers, and full-time employees with side gigs, by offering a fun transaction experience with tons of benefits at Semasaqu,” Leo was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“With Semasaqu, we hope to support the youth by offering customized financial solutions, spurring their entrepreneurial spirit so they can achieve sound financial goals and advance Indonesia,” Leo said.

Aside from a Solopreneur Market, Semasaqu will offer classes that invite local solopreneurs such as Pevita Pearce, Kimmy Jayanti, Iwet Ramadhan, and Onadio Leonardo. To join the Solopreneur Class, Bank Saqu users are encouraged to complete various missions in the Saku Booster application in the Bank Saqu application, including participating in cashback activities. After completing the mission, users must show proof in the Saqu Bank application that they have completed the mission to participate in the Solopreneur Class and enjoy music performances.

“With Bank Saqu, we believe that the solopreneurs and entrepreneurs’ aspirations will continue to grow. We are dedicated to igniting entrepreneurial spirit, while making sure that these young visionaries can be resilient, but also grow in the solopreneur sector,” Semasa co-founder Gunawan Lo said.

The event will have music performances by Videostarr, Klassikhaus, Nona Ria, Adhitia Sofyan, and Endah N Rhesa. 

