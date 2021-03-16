Bappebti-Approved Digital Gold Traders Form Association

Jakarta. Digital gold traders who have received the Futures Exchange Supervisory Board or Bappebti’s green light are forming the Indonesia Digital Gold Traders Society, shortened IDGTS.

PT Pluang Emas Sejahtera —a partner of investment app group Pluang— is among the members of the newly-founded IDGTS. Other members include PT Laku Emas Indonesia (Lakuemas), PT Indonesia Logam Pratama (Treasury), and PT Sehati Indonesia Sejahtera (Sakumas).

The establishment of IDGTS is to provide a platform for licensed traders to work alongside Bappebti in pushing forward gold investment digital platforms that are easy, safe, and trustworthy.

According to Bappebti market development bureau chief Tirta Karma Senjaya, IDGTS will enable the supervisory board to better communicate with the digital gold stakeholders regarding policy evaluations. The IDGTS formation will also enable easier monitoring for Bappebti.

Tirta added that IDGTS would help people in differentiating between Bappebti-approved digital gold traders and those who were not.

Bappebti has given their green light to a number of digital gold traders who have fulfilled a set of requirements, including regulations regarding capital, storage, record-keeping, among others.

The legal umbrella and IDGTS establishment provides protection and security guarantees for digital gold investors. They also serve as a form of control, while establishing clear basis for investment service providers.

IDGTS member Pluang Emas Sejahtera is conducting its physical gold trade at the futures exchange Bursa Berjangka Jakarta (BBJ). The company partners with state-owned derivatives clearing house Kliring Berjangka Indonesia (KBI) for its transaction clearing and settlements.

According to Pluang co-founder Claudia Kolonas, digital gold is a must-have for investors.

“We are truly proud of our partner company and licensed digital gold physical trader PT Pluang Emas Sejahtera. This will certainly boost our user trust,” Claudia said in a press statement on Wednesday.

“Gold has always been the first pick for the majority of Indonesians, given that its price tends to be more stable than other investment instruments,” she added.

The press statement revealed that the gold price reached Rp 873,000 a gram on January 20, 2022. This marked a 25.2 percent increase, compared to Rp 697,000 per gram on January 31, 2019.