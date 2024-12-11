Bappenas Launches White Paper on Human Resources Needs for Indonesia's 2045 Vision

Jakarta. The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) launched the White Paper on Mapping Human Resources Needs (Areas of Expertise) and Centers of Excellence for Indonesia's Golden Years 2045.

This White Paper is the result of collaboration between Bappenas, the National Research and Innovation Agency, and development partners such as the Tanoto Foundation and DFAT through the KONEKSI (Collaboration of Knowledge and Innovation Australia-Indonesia) program. In substance, the White Paper provides an in-depth analysis of the expertise required to achieve strategic outputs, while also highlighting the importance of establishing centers of excellence.

The launch event was attended by representatives from the Higher Education, Science, and Technology Ministry; Religious Affairs Ministry; Industry Ministry; Manpower Ministry; National Research and Innovation Agency; development partners; industry associations; the press; academics; scholarship providers; university representatives; and scholars.

Amich Alhumami, Deputy for Human Development, Society, and Culture at Bappenas, emphasized the need for efforts to ensure equitable access to quality higher education and the development of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

“Equitable access needs to be encouraged by strengthening the quality of higher education infrastructure, managing higher education resources, and improving governance. In addition, the development of STEAM can be realized through enhanced learning and strengthened study programs,” he said.

As a respondent, Professor Wawan Dhewanto from Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) also pointed out the importance of ensuring that the implementation of learning, research, and community service processes align with national development priorities and goals.

Representatives from the Higher Education Ministry, Beni Bandanajaya, and the Religious Affairs Ministry, Riska Puspita Sari, also shared their views on the importance of operational regulations to ensure the implementation of policies and strategies at each stage of higher education development, as well as transparent, effective, and sustainable monitoring and funding mechanisms to support optimal policy implementation.

During the discussion session, Dimas Suryo Sudarso, Coordinator of Higher Education Resources at Bappenas, highlighted the connection between the White Paper and the elaboration of Law No. 59 of 2024 on the 2025-2045 National Long-Term Development Plan (RPJPN), the Preliminary Draft of the 2025-2029 Medium-Term Development Plan, and Presidential Regulation No. 108 of 2024 on the National Talent Management Grand Design. Dimas Suryo Sudarso highlighted the importance of the White Paper as a reference for scholarship providers to foster the creation of quality human resources.

“Everyone can synergize, and the information in the White Paper can help create a strong ecosystem based on human resources with specific expertise,” he said.

The Tanoto Foundation, an independent philanthropic organization in education founded by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto in 1981, also released a study on the Development of Soft Skills for National Priority Industrial Workforce to sharpen the White Paper on Mapping Human Resources Needs (Areas of Expertise) and Centers of Excellence for Indonesia's Golden Years 2045. This study provides an in-depth analysis of the importance of soft skills in improving the quality of Indonesian human resources, particularly in facing the challenges of globalization and Industry 4.0.

The study also maps the soft skills needs in national priority industries and offers strategic solutions through development programs to support the transformation of Indonesian human resources.

Since 2019, Tanoto Foundation, through its TELADAN Leadership Scholarship Program, has collaborated with partner universities in Indonesia, focusing on the development of soft skills, based on research.

“Our study results show that students' soft skills competencies need to be developed in a structured manner according to the needs of Indonesian industries, so they can enhance their potential for job readiness, trainability, and contribution readiness,” said Michael Susanto, Head of Leadership Development & Scholarship at Tanoto Foundation.

Michael hopes that the study's findings on the "Development of Soft Skills for National Priority Industrial Workforce in Indonesia" can be aligned with industry needs and practices in higher education in Indonesia to help achieve the vision of Indonesia's Golden Years 2045.

In the closing session, Andri N.R. Mardiah concluded that the role of higher education is one of the most important. “The development of superior human resources through quality higher education is one of the main foundations to face global challenges, such as Industry 4.0, digitalization, and technological innovation,” he said.

Higher education institutions are expected not only to produce graduates who are ready for work but also to become centers of innovation, research, and collaboration that support industrialization and the development of science both nationally and internationally.

