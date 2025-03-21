Barito Pacific Group, Bakti Barito Foundation Distribute Essential Food Packages During Ramadhan

The Jakarta Globe
March 21, 2025 | 11:28 am
SHARE
Bakti Barito Foundation employees help fill out each food package (sembako). (Photo Courtesy of Bakti Barito Foundation)
Bakti Barito Foundation employees help fill out each food package (sembako). (Photo Courtesy of Bakti Barito Foundation)

Jakarta. In the spirit of Ramadhan, Barito Pacific Group, which includes subsidiaries such as Chandra Asri Group, Barito Renewables, Griya Idola, and Petrindo Jaya Kreasi (through Petrosea), together with its philanthropic arm, Bakti Barito Foundation, has successfully distributed essential food packages (sembako) and nutritious food boxes (nasi box) to support communities across Indonesia.

The essential food packages contain 5 kg of rice, 2 liters of cooking oil, and a box of instant noodles, along with sugar, tea, and coffee sachets -- designed to help families meet their daily needs during the holy month. In addition, the iftar meal boxes provide nutritious meals for breaking fast, reaching low-income households, orphanages, and the elderly.

Each subsidiary played a pivotal role in this initiative:

  • Bakti Barito Foundation coordinated distributions at Wisma Barito Pacific, delivering 1,599 sembako packages and 770 nasi boxes to nearby communities.

  • Griya Idola ensured that employees and local residents received a combined total of 2,445 sembako packages.

  • Barito Renewables contributed by distributing 975 sembako packages, 2,400 meal boxes, and 13 worship packages across its operational areas.

  • Chandra Asri Group bolstered community outreach through its ZIS program, supporting numerous local initiatives.

  • Petrindo Jaya Kreasi (through Petrosea) distributed 150 nutritious snack boxes to orphans and 350 sembako packages for flood victims.

Barito Pacific Group, Bakti Barito Foundation Distribute Essential Food Packages During Ramadhan
A community member collects a sembako package during Barito Pacific Group and Bakti Barito Foundation\'s Ramadhan donation drive. (Photo Courtesy of Bakti Barito Foundation)

“We believe that Ramadhan is a time for sharing and strengthening solidarity within our communities. Through this initiative, we hope to bring joy and relief to families, allowing them to focus on the spiritual essence of the holy month,” said Fifi Pangestu, Executive Director of Bakti Barito Foundation.

Founded by philanthropist Prajogo Pangestu, Bakti Barito Foundation has been at the forefront of coordinating this comprehensive effort. Working closely with local organizations and community leaders, the foundation has ensured that each donation reaches those most in need.

Barito Pacific Group remains committed to leveraging the strengths of its subsidiaries to make a lasting impact on society. This initiative is a testament to the Group’s broad-reaching commitment to social welfare, particularly during the blessed month of Ramadhan.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Harun Masiku Case Weaponized to Attack PDI-P, Hasto Claims
News 2 hours ago

Harun Masiku Case Weaponized to Attack PDI-P, Hasto Claims

 Hasto urged the court to issue a preliminary ruling to halt the trial, release him unconditionally, and restore his good name.
Barito Pacific Group, Bakti Barito Foundation Distribute Essential Food Packages During Ramadhan
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Barito Pacific Group, Bakti Barito Foundation Distribute Essential Food Packages During Ramadhan

 The food packages contain 5 kg of rice, 2 liters of cooking oil, 1 box of instant noodles, along with sugar, tea, and coffee sachets.
BNI's Corporate, Business Transaction Value Rises 23.3 Pct
Special Updates 3 hours ago

BNI's Corporate, Business Transaction Value Rises 23.3 Pct

 About 84 percent of the corporate and business segment transaction value comes from the bank's cash management services: BNIdirect cash.
Soekarno-Hatta Airport to Record 3.6 Million Travelers This Eid
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Soekarno-Hatta Airport to Record 3.6 Million Travelers This Eid

 The Eid homecoming air travelers increase 7 percent year-on-year, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport says.
Six Indonesian Umrah Pilgrims Die in Saudi Bus Crash
News 4 hours ago

Six Indonesian Umrah Pilgrims Die in Saudi Bus Crash

 Six Indonesian Umrah pilgrims died in a bus crash in Saudi Arabia on Thursday afternoon local time, according to the Foreign Ministry.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days
1
Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days
2
World Happiness Report 2025: Indonesia Ranks 83rd, Singapore Leads in Southeast Asia
3
Government Refutes Claims of Marijuana Plantation Cover-Up in East Java National Park
4
Bali to Shut Down Internet, Communications for Nyepi on March 29
5
Prabowo to Launch GovTech Super App, Requiring Every Family to Have a Bank Account
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED