Barito Pacific Group, Bakti Barito Foundation Distribute Essential Food Packages During Ramadhan

Jakarta. In the spirit of Ramadhan, Barito Pacific Group, which includes subsidiaries such as Chandra Asri Group, Barito Renewables, Griya Idola, and Petrindo Jaya Kreasi (through Petrosea), together with its philanthropic arm, Bakti Barito Foundation, has successfully distributed essential food packages (sembako) and nutritious food boxes (nasi box) to support communities across Indonesia.

The essential food packages contain 5 kg of rice, 2 liters of cooking oil, and a box of instant noodles, along with sugar, tea, and coffee sachets -- designed to help families meet their daily needs during the holy month. In addition, the iftar meal boxes provide nutritious meals for breaking fast, reaching low-income households, orphanages, and the elderly.

Each subsidiary played a pivotal role in this initiative:

Bakti Barito Foundation coordinated distributions at Wisma Barito Pacific, delivering 1,599 sembako packages and 770 nasi boxes to nearby communities.

Griya Idola ensured that employees and local residents received a combined total of 2,445 sembako packages.

Barito Renewables contributed by distributing 975 sembako packages, 2,400 meal boxes, and 13 worship packages across its operational areas.

Chandra Asri Group bolstered community outreach through its ZIS program, supporting numerous local initiatives.

Petrindo Jaya Kreasi (through Petrosea) distributed 150 nutritious snack boxes to orphans and 350 sembako packages for flood victims.

A community member collects a sembako package during Barito Pacific Group and Bakti Barito Foundation\'s Ramadhan donation drive. (Photo Courtesy of Bakti Barito Foundation)

“We believe that Ramadhan is a time for sharing and strengthening solidarity within our communities. Through this initiative, we hope to bring joy and relief to families, allowing them to focus on the spiritual essence of the holy month,” said Fifi Pangestu, Executive Director of Bakti Barito Foundation.

Founded by philanthropist Prajogo Pangestu, Bakti Barito Foundation has been at the forefront of coordinating this comprehensive effort. Working closely with local organizations and community leaders, the foundation has ensured that each donation reaches those most in need.

Barito Pacific Group remains committed to leveraging the strengths of its subsidiaries to make a lasting impact on society. This initiative is a testament to the Group’s broad-reaching commitment to social welfare, particularly during the blessed month of Ramadhan.

