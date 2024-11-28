Barito Pacific Wins Investor Daily ESG Award for Circular Economy

Jakarta. Barito Pacific recently won the Appreciated Environmental ESG Report at the recent Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night in Jakarta.

The award recognized companies with the highest adherence to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. The scoring is based on 33 ESG factors developed by environmental consultant Bumi Global Karbon Foundation.

According to Barito Pacific’s Head of Corporate Communication Angelin Sumendap, the company has taken three strategic steps to implement ESG principles, particularly those related to safeguarding the planet and empowering the community.

“The entire Barito Pacific group views ESG as an important aspect. Because if we implement those principles well, we can achieve what each of our subsidiaries is aiming for,” Angelin said.

For instance, subsidiary Chandra Asri Pacific and Bakti Barito Foundation - the group’s platform for corporate initiatives have a circular economy-based program aimed at minimizing waste. The program also calls for the reuse of products by recycling plastic into plastic asphalt which can help Indonesia cut its plastic pollution.

Bakti Barito Foundation also teaches students early on about safeguarding the environment and addressing climate change. Barito Pacific’s subsidiary Barito Renewable Energy (BREN) is also helping the country reach net zero emissions. The company continues to expand its business in the renewable energy sector.

Angelin said: “We are helping Indonesia lower its emission through our subsidiary BREN which focuses on renewable power generation, namely geothermal and wind.”

"We strongly support these environmental aspects being achieved, especially from our flagship programs, namely circular economy, climate education, and green power generation. This is what we will continue to work on,” she added.

This marks the second time that Investor Daily has held the event this year. This time, Investor Daily partners with the BKG Foundation which is part of the Global Reporting Initiative and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). Investor Daily hopes the awards motivate the winners to remain committed to environmental and social concerns.

The awarding ceremony had seven categories for companies to win. They were Appreciated Circular Economy Report, Appreciated Diversity & Inclusivity Report, Most Appreciated ESG Report, Appreciated Governance ESG Report, ESG Recognized Commitment, Appreciated Environmental ESG Report, and Appreciated Social ESG Report.

