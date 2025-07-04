Barito Renewables Inaugurates Five Star Energy Geothermal Projects

Jakarta. Barito Renewables Energy (BREN) reaffirms its strategic role in supporting Indonesia’s energy transition through the Inauguration and Groundbreaking of five geothermal power plant projects by its subsidiary, Star Energy Geothermal, located in Salak and Wayang Windu, West Java.

These five projects were officially inaugurated online by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, during the National Inauguration of Renewable Energy Construction and Operations held on 26 June 2025, centered at the Ijen Crater, Bondowoso, East Java

“This inauguration marks our firm commitment to realizing our pledge to continuously support the government in achieving an energy transition. We extend our deepest gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto and all relevant Ministries for the support given to the geothermal energy industry in Indonesia. We remain fully committed to contributing to a greener and more advanced Indonesia, together with the communities, especially with the community around our operating area,” Hendra Soetjipto Tan, President Director of Barito Renewables, said in a statement.

This inauguration is a continuation of Barito Renewables’ commitment to invest $365 million to deliver an additional generation capacity of 112 megawatts (MW). These projects also create 3,356 jobs, contributing significantly to local economic growth and low-carbon development.

The inaugurated projects include:

New Unit Developments:

Salak Binary – with a total investment of $45.5 million, an installed capacity of 16.6 MW, which achieved COD in February 2025 Wayang Windu Unit 3 – with a total investment of $106.3 million, a total capacity of 30 MW, and a projected Commercial Operation Date (COD) in December 2026 Salak Unit 7 – with a total investment of $133 million, a total capacity of 40 MW, and a projected COD in December 2026

Retrofitting Projects:

Salak Units 4, 5, and 6 – with a total investment of $23 million, a total capacity of 7.2 MW, and a projected COD in August 2025 Wayang Windu Units 1 and 2 – with a total investment of $57 million, a total capacity of 18.4 MW, and a projected COD in January 2026

The above mentioned projects utilize advanced technologies, including the binary cycle system for Salak Binary Project, which converts residual heat (brine) into electricity; the 3D turbine blade design applied for Retrofit Projects, which extends operational lifespan while enhancing efficiency and generation capacity without requiring major overhauls; a compact power plant design for capacity expansion in Salak Unit 7 Project; and high-efficiency single flash technology combined with an integrated control system for Wayang Windu Unit 3 Project to optimize steam utilization and improve overall operational efficiency.

Through these initiatives, Barito Renewables strengthens its position as a strategic government partner in realizing the national renewable energy mix target of 23% by 2025 and accelerating the development of sustainable, renewable energy infrastructure.

