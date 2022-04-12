Bastianini Makes Indonesia Proud with Americas GP Win

Jakarta. Federal Oil — an Indonesian motorcycle lubricant maker and a sponsor for Gresini Racing MotoGP team — congratulated Enea Bastianini for his spectacular win at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin on Sunday.

Starting fifth on the grid, the Italian rider wasted no time in settling himself inside the leading pack throughout most of the race at the Circuit of the Americas and took the lead from Jack Miller with five laps to go.

“It is truly special to have secured two wins at the start of this season. This has made everyone at Federal Oil so happy and proud because we have been supporting Gresini Racing for a long time,” Deepankar Banerjee, the president commissioner at Federal Oil’s parent company ExxonMobil Lubricants Indonesia (EMLI), said in a press statement on Monday.

Deenpankar also praised Bastianini for his maturity, incredible composure, and skills in kicking off the season.

Bastianini has now won two of the first four races of the season, including his maiden MotoGP victory in the season-opener in Qatar. The success in Austin puts Bastianini back in the lead of the 2022 MotoGP championship standings with 61 points.

“Hopefully, this achievement can bring a positive impact to Federal Oil, not just nationwide, but also promote Indonesia at the global stage," EMLI marketing director Sri Adinegara said.

"This aligns with the recently launched new generation of Federal Oil products that embrace the message #PastiBikinBanggaIndonesia ['Definitely Make Indonesia Proud'] by having our packaging adorned with batik ornaments."

The Indonesian brand has also taken part at the MotoGP event for a decade — together with Gresini Racing, according to Adinegara.