Batam’s Jamselinas Biking Event Attracts International Cyclists

Jakarta. Batam’s folding bike event Jamselinas attracted thousands of cyclists, some of whom came from neighboring countries.

According to the city’s development agency BP Batam, the recent Jamselinas attracted almost 3,000 participants from 38 provinces. There were also foreign participants who mostly came from Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and the Philippines. BP Batam head Muhammad Rudi said that he hoped this cycling event could take place once again once the city finished working on the infrastructures by 2029.

“Hopefully we can meet again. By 2029, everything [the tracks] will be even more beautiful,” Rudi said while adding that he hoped the event could help promote Batam’s tourism.

Rudi said he also wished the participants could visit Batam again. The cycling event got applauded by many participants, according to BP Batam. Aulia, who came from Tangerang, said that Batam had done a great job in organizing the event.

“We are really satisfied. Everything was perfect. The tracks were especially smooth. The food was great, and getting to listen to BP Batam head’s remarks in person made us feel really special. This is the best of the best,” Aulia, who represented the Tangerang folding bike team, said.

The event named the Tangerang team as the team that had given the best efforts, among others, by going on a 33-hour journey on a bike. BP Batam also held gala dinners with door prizes such as Brompton bicycles and iPhones, as well as a live performance by Mario G Klau.

