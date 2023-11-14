Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Batam’s Jamselinas Biking Event Attracts International Cyclists

November 14, 2023 | 6:57 am
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)
(Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)

Jakarta. Batam’s folding bike event Jamselinas attracted thousands of cyclists, some of whom came from neighboring countries.

According to the city’s development agency BP Batam, the recent Jamselinas attracted almost 3,000 participants from 38 provinces. There were also foreign participants who mostly came from Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and the Philippines. BP Batam head Muhammad Rudi said that he hoped this cycling event could take place once again once the city finished working on the infrastructures by 2029.

“Hopefully we can meet again. By 2029, everything [the tracks] will be even more beautiful,” Rudi said while adding that he hoped the event could help promote Batam’s tourism.

Rudi said he also wished the participants could visit Batam again. The cycling event got applauded by many participants, according to BP Batam. Aulia, who came from Tangerang, said that Batam had done a great job in organizing the event.

“We are really satisfied. Everything was perfect. The tracks were especially smooth. The food was great, and getting to listen to BP Batam head’s remarks in person made us feel really special. This is the best of the best,” Aulia, who represented the Tangerang folding bike team, said. 

The event named the Tangerang team as the team that had given the best efforts, among others, by going on a 33-hour journey on a bike. BP Batam also held gala dinners with door prizes such as Brompton bicycles and iPhones, as well as a live performance by Mario G Klau.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Biden Hails 'New Era' of Ties between US and Indonesia
News 1 hours ago

Biden Hails 'New Era' of Ties between US and Indonesia

 Jokowi urged the US "to do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza and have a ceasefire for the sake of humanity.”
Emirates Announces $52 Billion Aircraft Buy from Boeing
Business 1 hours ago

Emirates Announces $52 Billion Aircraft Buy from Boeing

 Its low-cost sister airline, FlyDubai, followed up with an $11 billion order of 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.
Blitar, KPU, Bawaslu Ink Grant Agreement for Election
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Blitar, KPU, Bawaslu Ink Grant Agreement for Election

 The election grant for KPU stands at Rp 64 billion and will be given in two phases.
Batam’s Jamselinas Biking Event Attracts International Cyclists
Special Updates 5 hours ago

Batam’s Jamselinas Biking Event Attracts International Cyclists

 Batam’s folding bike event Jamselinas attracted thousands of cyclists, some of whom coming from neighboring countries.
Merdeka Copper Earns A Rating, Gold Award at ASSRAT 2023
Special Updates 13 hours ago

Merdeka Copper Earns A Rating, Gold Award at ASSRAT 2023

 On Oct. 30, MSCI increased mining giant Merdeka Copper Gold or MDKA’s ESG rating from BBB to A. T
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
1
Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
2
What Israel is Doing is Not Self-Defense: Jokowi
3
Prabowo Has No Plan to Change Jokowi’s Economic Diplomacy
4
Palestine’s Abbas to Send Message to Biden via Jokowi ​​​​
5
Megawati Criticizes ‘Fabrication Ruling’ by Constitutional Court
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED