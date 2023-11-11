Batam’s Jamselinas Expects Thousands Cyclists from Home, Abroad

Jakarta. Thousands of cyclists from home and abroad are expected to take part in Jamselinas, a national folding bike event taking place in Batam on Saturday, according to the city’s development body BP Batam.

Over 2,000 cyclists from the archipelago will participate in the cycling event. As many as 135 cyclists will also come from Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand. BP Batam head Muhammad Rudi said that the event could promote Batam’s sports tourism. According to Rudi, the city’s infrastructure is also ready to host international-scale events, including in today’s Jamselinas. He also said he hoped the cycling event could introduce Batam and the Nongsa region’s beauty, particularly the panoramic beaches.

“Hopefully, this event can drive Batam’s tourism and economic growth. Batam is perfect to host all sorts of events,” Rudi was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The cycling route will start from the Engku Putri plains and finish at Nuvasa Bay Nongsa. From the Engku Putri plains, the participants will go to the Kepri Mall intersection and the KDA intersection. It will then continue to the Punggur intersection and the airport roundabout. Cyclists will then go to Batu Besar, Nongsa, and finally, the Nuvasa Bay.

Water stations are available mid-route and on the path before the Nongsa intersection.

BP Batam will wrap up the cycling event with a gala dinner which will see live performances by artist Mario G Klau.

