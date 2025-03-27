Berger Paints Singapore Acquires PT Asian Paints Indonesia

The Jakarta Globe
March 27, 2025 | 5:58 pm
The signing of the share purchase agreement document by Namrata Shetty, Director Berger Paints Singapore and Pragyan Kumar, CEO Asian Paints International Pvt Ltd in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo Courtesy of Asian Paints)
Jakarta. Berger Paints Singapore -- a leader in decorative, architectural, marine, protective, industrial and road marking paints -- has acquired 100 percent shares of PT Asian Paints Indonesia and PT Asian Paints Colour Indonesia, which has a modern and advanced manufacturing facility located in the Karawang Industrial Area, Indonesia.

This state-of-the-art facility, covering 5.3 hectares, marks a significant milestone in the company’s vision of growing rapidly in Southeast Asia. 

Berger Paints inherits a legacy dating back to 1760 when Lewis Berger first started manufacturing Prussian blue paint in England. With a history spanning over two centuries, the company has grown to become one of the most trusted names in the global paint industry. Berger Paints Singapore, which began operations in 1939 as the first paint manufacturing facility in Singapore, today holds territorial rights to operate in several Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia.

The acquisition in Indonesia, presents a prime opportunity for Berger Paints Singapore to further solidify its position in the region and capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for quality paints and coatings in the country. The cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Karawang will enable the company to enhance its product offerings and expand its footprint in one of the world’s most dynamic economies.

Managing Director of Berger Paints Singapore Kan Shetty expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition. 

"The new facility in Indonesia will serve as a strategic platform for us to grow our business in one of the fastest-growing countries in the world. We are excited about the opportunities this presents to serve both local and regional markets with our world-class products and technology," he said. 

About Berger Paints Singapore

Berger Paints Singapore is part of the Omega Industries Group, a reputed multi-national paint company with operations across Australia, NZ, USA, Pacific Islands, Brunei, Malaysia & Singapore so far.

About Asian Paints Indonesia 

Asian Paints started its operation in Indonesia in 2016, equipped with a greenfield, modern and advanced manufacturing facility located in the Karawang Industrial Area, Indonesia, with a capacity of 25,000 tons/year focusedmajorly on decorative paints and waterproofing coatings.

