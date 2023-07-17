Biking Event in Gili Iyang Lets You Breathe One of World's Cleanest Airs

Jakarta. The Sumenep regency government will soon host the 2023 Oxygen Sunmori Funbike, a cycling event that lets you breathe in one of the world's cleanest airs in Gili Iyang Island.

The event, which is slated for July 29-30, offers cyclists the island's picturesque natural scenery like the blue sea and stunning coral reefs.

Gili Iyang, also known as "Oxygen Island," has gained recognition for its exceptional air quality. According to Indonesia.go.id and air quality monitoring app Air Visual data, the air quality index in Gili Iyang is only one level below that of the Dead Sea, making it one of the places with the world's second-cleanest air.

"Cycling is good for your health. Gili Iyang offers health tourism. You are going to have a good sleep there because there are no mosquitoes," Sumenep Regent Achmad Fauzi Wongsojudo said.

The Oxygen Sunmori Funbike will offer its cyclists tons of entertainment. Participants also get to spend the night in Gili Iyang, while filling their stomachs with seafood.

Mohammad Iksan, the head of the Sumenep Sports and Tourism agency, said: "Gili Iyang Island is known for its panorama and its oxygen level. The oxygen level of Gili Iyang reaches 20.9 percent, surpassing other regions."

The 2023 Oxygen Sunmori Funbike becomes part of Sumenep's 754th-anniversary celebrations. About 500 people are expected to join the event.

