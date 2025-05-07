Jakarta. Subang Regency recently hosted a bilateral conference with Chinese stakeholders on renewable energy in hopes that the Southeast Asian country could bring in new investments in the sector.

Sunra Distributor's commissioner, Ismeth Wibowo, welcomed 42 delegates from China. Subang Regent Reynaldy Putra Andita kicked off the conference. The conference served as a platform for the exchange of ideas, research, and strategic initiatives from both academia and industry. Key sessions included a presentation by UPI Bandung on the role of technical education in supporting the new energy ecosystem.

Raja Galuh Pakuan, Rahyang Mandalajati Evi Silviadi Sanggabuana, revealed that as many as 50 major Chinese firms were ready to invest in Subang. These companies came from various sectors, including EVs, battery manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), and smart technologies. It also encompasses component manufacturing and vehicle assembly. The University of Hong Kong's Prof. Chen Qing Quan also expressed his plans to back Subang's EV sector.

“As children of this nation, we are ready to serve as a golden bridge for global investment that will directly benefit the people of Subang and Indonesia,” LinkHub's initiator, Dewi Kandiaty Paramesti Tine Yowargana, also known as Tingting, was quoted as saying by indonesiantalk.com.

The conference is set to mark a new era for Subang. It will transform the regency into a nationally strategic region for green economic growth and firmly place Indonesia on the global map as a key player in the EV and renewable energy ecosystem. Some participants include Prof. C.C. Chan (GBS Co-Chairman), Jack Zhang (Vice President and Secretary General of EIPC of the Investment Association of China), Kevin Jianjun Tu (Managing Director of Agora Energy), Dr. Liu Chaohui (Head of E-Powertrain NEVC), Eric Geng (Executive Assistant at LINCHR), and Michel Zhou (Deputy Director-General of FCSSC).

