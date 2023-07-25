BKN’s Streamlined Process Helps 508,544 Civil Servants

Jakarta. The more streamlined process at the National Civil Service Agency (BKN) has helped hundreds of civil servants who wish to take care of their administrative matters.

BKN began streamlining the business process for employee affairs in Jan. 2023.

BKN reported that 508,544 civil servants have enjoyed the benefits of this simplified process. About 24,323 people felt the speedy retirement services. As many as 124,268 people witnessed faster services related to their employee identification number. Around 3,718 civil servants saw faster services for transfers, while 356,235 others were related to promotion.

According to Anas, this aligns with Jokowi’s instructions to cut bureaucratic red tape.

“Employee services are like internal customers. How can we serve our external customers, namely the public, well if we do not do the same internally,” Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Azwar Anas said on Tuesday.

Civil servants now only have to go through two phases when taking care of their retirement, promotion, and transfer, as well as an identification number. Retirement affairs used to have 5 phases, while promotion services had around 8-14 stages. Civil servants formerly had to undergo 11 phases when transferring to different agencies or before having their identification numbers.

“I have even asked BKN to streamline it even further. But the key is to become even more digitalized,” Anas said.

Acting BKN head Haryomo Dwi Putranto said the agency would continue to improve its services, including simplifying all of its business processes. BKN to date has issued 898,000 technical considerations for all sorts of staffing matters, although many of the civil servants’ respective agencies have not issued a decree. Only 508,000 have received a decree. Haryomo then called for the agencies to pick up the pace.

“The progress in BKN must also be accompanied by faster issuance of decrees at the respective government agencies,” Haryomo said.

