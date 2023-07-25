Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BKN’s Streamlined Process Helps 508,544 Civil Servants

July 25, 2023 | 5:32 pm
SHARE
Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Azwar Anas. (Handout Photo)
Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Azwar Anas. (Handout Photo)

Jakarta. The more streamlined process at the National Civil Service Agency (BKN) has helped hundreds of civil servants who wish to take care of their administrative matters.

BKN began streamlining the business process for employee affairs in Jan. 2023. 

BKN reported that 508,544 civil servants have enjoyed the benefits of this simplified process. About 24,323 people felt the speedy retirement services. As many as 124,268 people witnessed faster services related to their employee identification number. Around 3,718 civil servants saw faster services for transfers, while 356,235 others were related to promotion.

According to Anas, this aligns with Jokowi’s instructions to cut bureaucratic red tape.

“Employee services are like internal customers. How can we serve our external customers, namely the public, well if we do not do the same internally,” Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Azwar Anas said on Tuesday.

Civil servants now only have to go through two phases when taking care of their retirement, promotion, and transfer, as well as an identification number. Retirement affairs used to have 5 phases, while promotion services had around 8-14 stages. Civil servants formerly had to undergo 11 phases when transferring to different agencies or before having their identification numbers.

“I have even asked BKN to streamline it even further. But the key is to become even more digitalized,” Anas said.

Acting BKN head Haryomo Dwi Putranto said the agency would continue to improve its services, including simplifying all of its business processes. BKN to date has issued 898,000 technical considerations for all sorts of staffing matters, although many of the civil servants’ respective agencies have not issued a decree. Only 508,000 have received a decree. Haryomo then called for the agencies to pick up the pace. 

“The progress in BKN must also be accompanied by faster issuance of decrees at the respective government agencies,” Haryomo said.

Read More: Pornas Korpri A Momentum to Unite Civil Servants: Gov’t

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jokowi to Visit BYD Factory during China Trip
Business 9 minutes ago

Jokowi to Visit BYD Factory during China Trip

 The government has prepared incentives for EV investments in Indonesia to attract global manufacturers to set up assembly plants here.
BNI Reports 17% Surge in First-Half Profit
Business 30 minutes ago

BNI Reports 17% Surge in First-Half Profit

 BNI has channeled Rp 650.8 trillion in credits to corporate and individual customers throughout the first half, up by 4.9 percent y-o-y.
Inpex, Pertamina Ink Partnership Deal to Manage Masela Gas Block
Business 4 hours ago

Inpex, Pertamina Ink Partnership Deal to Manage Masela Gas Block

 The agreement between Inpex and Pertamina came after oil giant Shell gave up a 35 percent participating interest in the Abadi gas project.
China Removes Outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang
News 5 hours ago

China Removes Outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang

 The move comes amid a foreign backlash against China's increasingly aggressive foreign policy, of which Qin was a chief proponent.
BKN’s Streamlined Process Helps 508,544 Civil Servants
Special Updates 6 hours ago

BKN’s Streamlined Process Helps 508,544 Civil Servants

 BKN began streamlining the business process for employee affairs in Jan. 2023. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

UK Helps Indonesia Put Price on Carbon Ahead of Bourse Launch in September
1
UK Helps Indonesia Put Price on Carbon Ahead of Bourse Launch in September
2
Portugal Sees Huge Rise in Palm Oil Imports from Indonesia
3
What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate
4
Luhut to Meet Tesla Boss Elon Musk Next Month
5
Jokowi Warns against Political Division ahead of Elections
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED