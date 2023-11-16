Thursday, November 16, 2023
Blitar, Bantul Regencies Sign Partnership Agreement

November 16, 2023 | 2:39 pm
The governments of Blitar and Bantul regencies sign a partnership agreement on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Blitar government)
The governments of Blitar and Bantul regencies sign a partnership agreement on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Blitar government)

Jakarta. The governments of the Blitar and Bantul regencies recently inked a partnership agreement. 

Blitar regent Rini Syarifah and her Bantul counterpart Abdul Halim Muslih signed the agreement at the latter’s office on Wednesday. Following the signing, Rini said that Blitar’s agricultural sector held great potential with crops such as pineapples and chili peppers. As well as the regency’s tourism sector thanks to its nature and history.

“We also hold other potentials such as batik making, drum, as well as livestock and fisheries products such as eggs and koi fish,” Rini said.

“Hopefully, this agreement can strengthen our partnership so it can bring benefit to both of our regions from a development and people’s prosperity standpoint,” Rini said.

Likewise, Bantul regent Abdul Halim said that he hoped the agreement could result in mutually beneficial productive activities.

