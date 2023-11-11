Saturday, November 11, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Blitar Gov't Earns Fiscal Incentive Award for Extreme Poverty Alleviation Efforts

November 11, 2023 | 12:45 pm
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of Blitar)
(Photo Courtesy of Blitar)

Jakarta. The Blitar government recently earned a fiscal incentive award for its efforts in eliminating extreme poverty.

Vice President Ma'ruf Amin presented the award at his palace in Jakarta earlier this week. According to Ma'ruf, the clock is ticking for Indonesia to reach zero extreme poverty by 2024. This is six years faster than the sustainable development goals. The vice president also told sub-national governments to allocate their budget to zero extreme poverty programs.

“Regional governments should be consistent in implementing their strategies to reduce the burden of people’s expenditure and increase a sustainable income for people in extreme poverty,” Ma’ruf said.

“We also need to empower people by upholding growth, social justice, and affordability,” he said.

Blitar regent Rini Syarifah thanked everyone who had helped reduce the extreme poverty rate in the regency.

“This award should motivate us to continue to work hard to achieve zero extreme poverty in Blitar,” Rini said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Frank & co.’s Diamond-Laden Trophies Shine at AMI Awards
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Frank & co.’s Diamond-Laden Trophies Shine at AMI Awards

 Frank & co. presented 9 diamond-laden trophies for the 26th Anugerah Musik Indonesia awards ceremony.
Lakuemas Holds Giveaway Worth Rp 2 Million
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Lakuemas Holds Giveaway Worth Rp 2 Million

 Lakuemas giveaway participants must upload a 60-90 second video about the heroes in their lives on their Instagram account.
BNI Expands Campus Financial Ecosystem with Unhas
Special Updates 4 hours ago

BNI Expands Campus Financial Ecosystem with Unhas

 State-owned bank BNI has expanded its campus financial ecosystem initiative by partnering with Hasanuddin University (Unhas).
Blitar Gov't Earns Fiscal Incentive Award for Extreme Poverty Alleviation Efforts
Special Updates 6 hours ago

Blitar Gov't Earns Fiscal Incentive Award for Extreme Poverty Alleviation Efforts

 The Blitar government recently earned a fiscal incentive award for its efforts in eliminating extreme poverty.
Bakti Barito Foundation Earns 2023 Indonesia’s SDG Action Award in Philanthropy
Special Updates 8 hours ago

Bakti Barito Foundation Earns 2023 Indonesia’s SDG Action Award in Philanthropy

 The award recognizes the foundation's Bakti Pangan Lestari program for its educational approach to help farmers build food security.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Anies Wants to Change Indonesia’s 'Transactional' Foreign Policy
1
Anies Wants to Change Indonesia’s 'Transactional' Foreign Policy
2
Constitutional Court Appoints Suhartoyo as New Chief Justice 
3
Top Justice Ministry Official Edward Hiariej Named as Corruption Suspect
4
Deputy Justice Minister Edward Hiariej Unaware of Corruption Charges Against Him
5
Indonesia's Motorcycle Exports Decline by 25%
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED