Blitar Gov't Earns Fiscal Incentive Award for Extreme Poverty Alleviation Efforts

Jakarta. The Blitar government recently earned a fiscal incentive award for its efforts in eliminating extreme poverty.

Vice President Ma'ruf Amin presented the award at his palace in Jakarta earlier this week. According to Ma'ruf, the clock is ticking for Indonesia to reach zero extreme poverty by 2024. This is six years faster than the sustainable development goals. The vice president also told sub-national governments to allocate their budget to zero extreme poverty programs.

“Regional governments should be consistent in implementing their strategies to reduce the burden of people’s expenditure and increase a sustainable income for people in extreme poverty,” Ma’ruf said.

“We also need to empower people by upholding growth, social justice, and affordability,” he said.

Blitar regent Rini Syarifah thanked everyone who had helped reduce the extreme poverty rate in the regency.

“This award should motivate us to continue to work hard to achieve zero extreme poverty in Blitar,” Rini said.

