Blitar Holds Morning Exercises on National Health Day

November 12, 2023 | 10:51 pm
The Blitar government holds morning exercise routine in Selopuro village on Nov. 12, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Blitar government)
The Blitar government holds morning exercise routine in Selopuro village on Nov. 12, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Blitar government)

Jakarta. The Blitar government held Sunday a morning exercise routine and community service in Selopuro village to commemorate the 59th National Health Day.

The Blitar government previously also held the 59th National Health Day celebration in Kesambi Trees Park.

“Hopefully, we can motivate the people into embracing a healthier lifestyle,” Blitar regent Rini Syarifah was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“... This should also motivate us into improving the healthcare services to improve the level of our public health,” Rini, who is also the first woman to become a Blitar regent, said.

The National Health Day embraces the theme of “Health Transformation for an Advanced Indonesia”. Rini added: “This theme was chosen as an effort to transform the existing health system into something that is more effective and efficient in providing healthcare services to the people.”

“Because we want our people to have quality healthcare. We wish to expand its accessibility and lessen the health disparity between regions,” Rini said.

