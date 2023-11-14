Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Blitar, KPU, Bawaslu Ink Grant Agreement for Election

November 14, 2023 | 7:53 am
The Blitar government –alongside the General Election Commission (KPU) and the Elections Supervisory Board (Bawaslu)– sign a series of agreements related to the election grants on Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Blitar government)
Jakarta. The Blitar government – alongside the General Election Commission (KPU) and the Elections Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) – signed Monday a series of agreements related to the election grants.

Signing the agreements were Blitar Regent Rini Syarifah, Blitar’s KPU chair Hadi Santoso, and Blitar’s Bawaslu chair Nur Ida Fitria. According to Rini, the grant for KPU stands at Rp 64 billion and will be given in two phases. “About 40 percent of those funds or approximately Rp 25.6 billion comes from the 2023 amended regional budget. The remaining 60 percent or Rp 38.4 billion comes from the 2024 budget,” Rini was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Likewise, the Blitar Bawaslu will get the grant in two phases. The grant for the Blitar Bawaslu amounts to almost Rp 18.4 billion. The first stage is around Rp 7.4 billion coming from the amended 2023 budget. “The remaining Rp 11 billion is set to come from the 2024 budget,” Rini said.

Rini said that she was sure that the KPU and Bawaslu would be professional in carrying out their tasks in holding the upcoming elections.

“Hopefully, these funds for the 2024 election can help us hold a democratic, safe, conducive, and honest election,” Rini said.

“I also call on everyone in charge of holding these elections to carry out their tasks well, while making sure that the Blitar people remain harmonious,” Rini said.

