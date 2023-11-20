Blitar Regent Emphasizes Teachers’ Vital Role in Building Competent Generation

Blitar. Highlighting the pivotal role of educators, Blitar Regent Rini Syarifah said on Saturday that teachers stand at the forefront of the nation's mission to cultivate a competent generation for the future.

She made these remarks during a ceremony commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI) and National Teachers’ Day at the Hand Asta Sih veranda in Blitar, East Java.

"Teachers play a pivotal role in nurturing an exceptional generation characterized by strong values and a readiness to take on challenges," Rini emphasized.

The commemoration focused on the theme "Teachers’ Transformation to Propel Indonesia’s Development," aiming to underscore teachers’ adaptability and resilience in addressing contemporary challenges.

Djoko Adi Waluyo, Chairperson of the East Java chapter of PGRI, highlighted the necessity of competent educators for quality education.

"Teachers serve as role models for students and must acquire digital literacy, abandoning outdated approaches to guide students towards contributing to an advanced Indonesia," Djoko said.

