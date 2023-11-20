Monday, November 20, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Blitar Regent Emphasizes Teachers’ Vital Role in Building Competent Generation

November 19, 2023 | 8:10 pm
SHARE
Blitar Regent Rini Syarifah delivers a speech during a ceremony to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI) in Blitar, East Java, Nov. 17, 2023.
Blitar Regent Rini Syarifah delivers a speech during a ceremony to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI) in Blitar, East Java, Nov. 17, 2023.

Blitar. Highlighting the pivotal role of educators, Blitar Regent Rini Syarifah said on Saturday that teachers stand at the forefront of the nation's mission to cultivate a competent generation for the future.

She made these remarks during a ceremony commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI) and National Teachers’ Day at the Hand Asta Sih veranda in Blitar, East Java.

"Teachers play a pivotal role in nurturing an exceptional generation characterized by strong values and a readiness to take on challenges," Rini emphasized.

The commemoration focused on the theme "Teachers’ Transformation to Propel Indonesia’s Development," aiming to underscore teachers’ adaptability and resilience in addressing contemporary challenges.

Djoko Adi Waluyo, Chairperson of the East Java chapter of PGRI, highlighted the necessity of competent educators for quality education.

"Teachers serve as role models for students and must acquire digital literacy, abandoning outdated approaches to guide students towards contributing to an advanced Indonesia," Djoko said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Tiger Owner Becomes Suspect in Fatal Attack on Assistant
News 6 hours ago

Tiger Owner Becomes Suspect in Fatal Attack on Assistant

 The suspect faces charges of illegal possession of an endangered animal and negligence that resulted in the death of his domestic assistant.
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Opinion 7 hours ago

Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco

 We have been witnessing a great continental shift where the gravity of economic power moves significantly to Asia.
Mondial Precious Gradiore Offers Men’s Sapphire Rings
Special Updates 8 hours ago

Mondial Precious Gradiore Offers Men’s Sapphire Rings

 The Gradiore is part of a larger collection called the Mondial Precious.
Blitar Regent Emphasizes Teachers’ Vital Role in Building Competent Generation
Special Updates 10 hours ago

Blitar Regent Emphasizes Teachers’ Vital Role in Building Competent Generation

 She made these remarks during a ceremony commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI).
SpaceX Rocket Ends in Explosion Again
Tech Nov 19, 2023 | 2:52 am

SpaceX Rocket Ends in Explosion Again

 SpaceX officials said it appears the ship’s self-destruct system blew it up over the Gulf of Mexico.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Man Fatally Mauled by Employer’s Pet Tiger
1
Man Fatally Mauled by Employer’s Pet Tiger
2
Jokowi Wraps Up US Trip with Key Milestones
3
Indonesia Will Always Call for Gaza Ceasefire Everywhere We Go: Jokowi
4
SpaceX Rocket Ends in Explosion Again
5
Indonesia Granted an Additional Quota of 20,000 Hajj Pilgrims
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED