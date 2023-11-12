Blitar Regent Seeks Stronger Health System

Jakarta. Blitar is celebrating the 59th National Health Day.

Blitar regent Rini Syarifah said that the day should become a momentum to improve the health system.

“We should make the 59th National Health Day as a momentum to achieve a stronger health system,” Rini was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

This robust health system embraces six pillars of transformation which cover transforming the primary services and referrals, among others. It also includes transforming the healthcare workforce, health financing, health resilience, as well as technology.

“Hopefully, the existing system is more effective and efficient in providing healthcare services to the people,” Rini said.

According to Rini, the 59th National Health Day embraces the theme “Transforming Health towards an Advanced Indonesia”.

“The theme shows the health transformation that the Health Ministry in partnership with various stakeholders is pursuing. [This transformation] aims to encourage people into living a much healthier lifestyle and also be more productive to drive economic growth for a more advanced Indonesia,” Rini said.

