BNI Awarded for Driving Financial Inclusion Among People with Disabilities

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently took home an award that recognized its efforts to help drive financial inclusion for people with disabilities.

The award, which was given by the Financial Services Authority (OJK), recognizes BNI's initiatives to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) owned by people with disabilities through financing. This awarding ceremony is also part of the Financial Inclusion Month program.

According to BNI’s corporate secretary Okki Rushartomo, the 2023 Financial Inclusion Month has become a momentum for the bank to provide digital literacy for people, including MSMEs. The bank also has the BNI Agen46 to serve those in remote areas that are unreachable by physical branches.

“BNI Agen46 can be an entry point for people to enter the bank, open an account, and actively use it for their daily lives. BNI Agen46 can be the first platform for them to enter the digital realm,” Okki was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

In the MSME aspect, BNI also has its flagship BNI Xpora, BUMI, and BNI UMKM46. The BNI Xpora comes as a “one-stop export solution”, which focuses on three strategies. The first is bridging the export ecosystem with the diaspora by harnessing BNI’s overseas branches. Okki added: “BNI today has 7 branch offices overseas.” The second strategy is for BNI to enhance its capacity ecosystem by driving MSMEs to go global. Last but not least, BNI focuses on increasing the business of BNI partners through digital-based value chains.

The BUMI program is short for BNI UMKM Ramah Lingkungan (‘Environmentally-Friendly BNI MSMEs’), As the name suggests, the program aims to bring MSMEs towards a green and sustainable economy. Participating MSMEs have a chance to get training and access to financing as well as other banking services. Participating MSMEs can also get ecolabel certification.

Commenting on BNI UMKM46, Okki said that this program sought to help MSMEs, among others, through product curation, incubation, and digitalization. BNI UMKM46 also aims to facilitate Indonesian MSMEs in going global.

“BNI continues to improve with various innovations to create new products and services that meet the needs of our MSMEs. BNI is also committed to always consistently providing quality services to every customer or community," Okki said.

