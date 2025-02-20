BNI Backs Tax Directorate’s Digital Tax System Transformation

Jakarta. State-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) is closely monitoring the implementation of the Core Tax Administration System (CTAS) as an important foundation in the digital tax transformation in Indonesia. This transformation is considered a strategic step towards creating a more efficient, integrated, and secure tax payment ecosystem.

This topic was a central focus during the Digital Workshop titled "Ready for Tax Transformation: Digital Tax, Optimal Business through CTAS Implementation," which was a collaboration between BNI and the Directorate General of Taxes (DJP), held on Friday, Jan. 17.

The discussion featured speakers including the Director of Tax Dissemination, Service, and Public Relations from the Directorate General of Taxation under the Finance Ministry, Dwi Astuti, the Head of Cash Management Digital Channel Department at BNI, Auzaiy, and the Head of Cash Management and Remittance Department at BNI, Eko Kristianto.

BNI’s Director of Digital and Integrated Transaction Banking, Hussein Paolo Kartadjoemena, said this workshop supports the realization of digital tax transformation. "The implementation of CTAS will create a more efficient and integrated tax payment ecosystem," he said in his statement in Jakarta recently.

As a strategic partner, Paolo said BNI is committed to continuously providing innovative solutions such as BNIdirect, to help companies meet their tax obligations in real-time and seamlessly. "We hope that through this Digital Workshop, customers will better understand the benefits of digital tax transformation to support their business growth," he added.

Paolo also explained that this workshop is a follow-up to the Wholesale Digital Workshop held in Dec. 2024. "The previous workshop focused on preparing business players to face challenges in the digital economy and ensuring cybersecurity through the BNIdirect platform," he said.

Further supporting the implementation of CTAS, Paolo said BNI is providing an integrated solution through BNIdirect to ensure that the tax payment process becomes simpler, easier, and more efficient.

"BNI, as one of the first banks in Indonesia to collaborate with the Directorate General of Taxes on the development of electronic services, continues to innovate to provide various conveniences for customers to transact," he said.

During the workshop session, Dwi Astuti said the implementation of CTAS is an essential foundation for tax transformation in Indonesia. She believes that the strategic collaboration between the Directorate General of Taxes and partners such as BNI can provide convenience and certainty in the tax payment process.

"This workshop is an opportunity to strengthen the synergy between the government, the banking sector, and taxpayers in realizing an optimal and competitive digital tax ecosystem. On this occasion, I also want to express my gratitude to all of BNI’s team, as one of our key stakeholders, for their excellent support and collaboration in assisting the Directorate General of Taxes," she said.

Regarding the implementation of CTAS, BNI believes it will provide convenience to business players, especially in ensuring that business practices run smoothly. Meanwhile, as the administration system for DJP services, Dwi stated that the CTAS transformation process will offer ease to taxpayers. This system can enhance the automation and digitization of tax administration services.

"Coretax integrates various services that have been provided by the Directorate General of Taxes (DJP), such as services on DJP Online, e-Nofa, payments, Exchange of Information (EoI), and others, by consolidating these services into menus and submenus on the Taxpayer Portal. In Coretax, there are two views: one for tax officers and one for taxpayers, presented in both English and Indonesian," she explained.

Paolo is confident that this effort will simplify the tax administration process, increase compliance, and optimize business operations. To support this, BNI has introduced BNIdirect Cash, designed to simplify operations for customers and support the growth of their businesses, thus helping maintain competitiveness in the modern business era.

"BNI, as an Authorized Billing Channel (ABC) and Collecting Agent (CA), in partnership with the Directorate General of Taxes of the Finance Ministry, also provides various tax services through BNIdirect Cash, with a range of conveniences. These include the ability to generate tax billing, make payments for state revenues, including tax categories, and ensure interoperability of tax systems," he concluded.

