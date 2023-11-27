Monday, November 27, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BNI, Bank Indonesia Help MSMEs Export to S. Korea, Japan

November 27, 2023 | 8:06 am
SHARE
(Photo courtesy of BNI)
(Photo courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI is partnering with Bank Indonesia to develop the Xpora program as a means to help micro, small, and medium enterprises export their goods to South Korea and Japan.

BNI and the central bank recently held a seminar and business matching event in Padang. BNI Xpora also partnered with the trade attachés of Seoul (South Korea) and Japan for a business matching between participating MSMEs and potential buyers from the said two countries. Over 150 MSMEs took part in the business matching. The event also took place in conjunction with the Sumbar Creative Fest pre-event.

According to BNI’s corporate secretary Okki Rushartomo, the capacity-building program demonstrates BNI Xpora’s efforts to empower Indonesian MSMEs for the global market.

“BNI Xpora will help the exports of local products and take Indonesian MSMEs to go global,” Okki was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The one-on-one business matching is also expected to bridge Indonesian MSMEs to Japan and South Korea, according to Okki. BNI also has branch offices across 7 countries to help these MSMEs access the global market.

“We hope this program can boost Indonesia’s export volume and foreign exchange, while also introducing locally made goods to Korea and Japan,” Okki said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia Stock Exchange Witnesses Surge in Individual Investors
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia Stock Exchange Witnesses Surge in Individual Investors

 The IDX has set a target to attract an additional 2 million new individual investors for the upcoming year.
BNI’s Jejak Kopi Katulistiwa Empowers Indonesian Coffee Farmers
Special Updates 5 hours ago

BNI’s Jejak Kopi Katulistiwa Empowers Indonesian Coffee Farmers

 This program sees the establishment of a green economy financing ecosystem for coffee farmers and stakeholders.
BNI, Bank Indonesia Help MSMEs Export to S. Korea, Japan
Special Updates 5 hours ago

BNI, Bank Indonesia Help MSMEs Export to S. Korea, Japan

 BNI is partnering with central bank Bank Indonesia to develop the former’s Xpora program.
Hamas Releases Third Group of Hostages Including American Girl
News 9 hours ago

Hamas Releases Third Group of Hostages Including American Girl

 Hamas for the first time said it would seek to extend the deal by looking to release a larger number of hostages.
State-Owned Enterprises Yield Rp 74 Trillion in Dividends
Business 14 hours ago

State-Owned Enterprises Yield Rp 74 Trillion in Dividends

 The government has reduced the number of SOEs from 142 to approximately 40, achieved via mergers or liquidation.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

UK’s Prince Edward Gives Awards to 23 Young Indonesians
1
UK’s Prince Edward Gives Awards to 23 Young Indonesians
2
The Army’s Top Post Remains Vacant
3
Indonesia’s Exports to UAE Expected to Increase by $4B with CEPA Trade Pact
4
Nawawi to be Installed as New KPK Chairman Replacing Embattled Firli
5
Jokowi Acknowledges Teachers' Role in His Journey to Presidency
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED