BNI, Bank Indonesia Help MSMEs Export to S. Korea, Japan

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI is partnering with Bank Indonesia to develop the Xpora program as a means to help micro, small, and medium enterprises export their goods to South Korea and Japan.

BNI and the central bank recently held a seminar and business matching event in Padang. BNI Xpora also partnered with the trade attachés of Seoul (South Korea) and Japan for a business matching between participating MSMEs and potential buyers from the said two countries. Over 150 MSMEs took part in the business matching. The event also took place in conjunction with the Sumbar Creative Fest pre-event.

According to BNI’s corporate secretary Okki Rushartomo, the capacity-building program demonstrates BNI Xpora’s efforts to empower Indonesian MSMEs for the global market.

“BNI Xpora will help the exports of local products and take Indonesian MSMEs to go global,” Okki was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The one-on-one business matching is also expected to bridge Indonesian MSMEs to Japan and South Korea, according to Okki. BNI also has branch offices across 7 countries to help these MSMEs access the global market.

“We hope this program can boost Indonesia’s export volume and foreign exchange, while also introducing locally made goods to Korea and Japan,” Okki said.

