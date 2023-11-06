Monday, November 6, 2023
BNI Congratulates Racer Sean Gelael for Runner-Up Finish in Bahrain​​​​​​​

November 6, 2023 | 5:47 am
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI congratulated racing driver Sean Gelael for his runner-up finish at the recent 8 Hours of Bahrain together with the Team WRT.

“This is a large-scale international championship. What Sean achieved was truly incredible,” BNI’s corporate secretary Okki Rushartomo was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Okki said the bank also hoped this could motivate more Indonesian young people to make great achievements on the global stage. Sean paired up with Ferdinand Habsburg and Robin Frinjs on the WRT 31 car. They almost came in first place though the car had troubles when it was about to reach the finish line. Sean said he was proud of what he and his team had achieved.

“Ideally, we could have won and WRT 41 could finish behind us. But it was them who won the LMP2. But that is race. We are still proud of the results,” Sean was quoted as saying from the BNI press statement.

