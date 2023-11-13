BNI Earns Gold Rank Award at 2023 ASRRAT

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently took home the gold rank award at the 2023 Asia Sustainability Report Rating (ASRRAT) hosted by the National Center for Sustainability Reporting (NCSR).

As the name suggests, the ASSRAT awards bodies for their sustainability reporting. The award recognizes BNI’s efforts to abide by sustainability principles. It also views the bank’s implementation of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles as being reflected on its sustainability report in a transparent and accountable manner.

BNI considers itself as one of the “first movers on sustainable finance” in Indonesia. The bank has made efforts to protect the planet and reduce emissions in line with the government’s commitment. BNI has provided financing to environmentally-friendly sectors, while also complying with the existing environmental regulations, and improving performance on the environmental and social aspects.

According to BNI’s corporate secretary Okki Rushartomo, the bank embraces five sustainability pillars: BNI for Indonesia, customers, the environment, community, and employees. By upholding these sustainability pillars, the bank believes it can unlock a better future towards the achievement of sustainable development goals.

“This award is set to motivate BNI into ramping up our efforts to implement sustainable finance in Indonesia,” Okki was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

