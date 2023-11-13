Monday, November 13, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BNI Earns Gold Rank Award at 2023 ASRRAT

November 12, 2023 | 10:22 pm
SHARE
State-owned bank BNI recently took home the gold rank award at the 2023 Asia Sustainability Report Rating (ASRRAT) hosted by the National Center for Sustainability Reporting (NCSR). (Photo Courtesy of BNI)
State-owned bank BNI recently took home the gold rank award at the 2023 Asia Sustainability Report Rating (ASRRAT) hosted by the National Center for Sustainability Reporting (NCSR). (Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently took home the gold rank award at the 2023 Asia Sustainability Report Rating (ASRRAT) hosted by the National Center for Sustainability Reporting (NCSR).

As the name suggests, the ASSRAT awards bodies for their sustainability reporting. The award recognizes BNI’s efforts to abide by sustainability principles. It also views the bank’s implementation of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles as being reflected on its sustainability report in a transparent and accountable manner. 

BNI considers itself as one of the “first movers on sustainable finance” in Indonesia. The bank has made efforts to protect the planet and reduce emissions in line with the government’s commitment. BNI has provided financing to environmentally-friendly sectors, while also complying with the existing environmental regulations, and improving performance on the environmental and social aspects.

According to BNI’s corporate secretary Okki Rushartomo, the bank embraces five sustainability pillars: BNI for Indonesia, customers, the environment, community, and employees. By upholding these sustainability pillars, the bank believes it can unlock a better future towards the achievement of sustainable development goals.

“This award is set to motivate BNI into ramping up our efforts to implement sustainable finance in Indonesia,” Okki was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Read More:BNI Expands Campus Financial Ecosystem with Unhas

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Merdeka Copper Earns A Rating, Gold Award at ASSRAT 2023
Special Updates 30 minutes ago

Merdeka Copper Earns A Rating, Gold Award at ASSRAT 2023

 On Oct. 30, MSCI increased mining giant Merdeka Copper Gold or MDKA’s ESG rating from BBB to A. T
House’s Defense Commission Unanimously Supports Agus’ Appointment as Military Chief
News 2 hours ago

House’s Defense Commission Unanimously Supports Agus’ Appointment as Military Chief

 Agus pledged to enhance combat readiness to counter "all forms of threats to territorial integrity and national sovereignty."
Prabowo Has No Plan to Change Jokowi’s Economic Diplomacy
News 4 hours ago

Prabowo Has No Plan to Change Jokowi’s Economic Diplomacy

 While Prabowo intends to make Indonesia friends with everybody, he wants a level playing field with other economies.
David Cameron Makes Shock Return to UK Government as Foreign Secretary
News 4 hours ago

David Cameron Makes Shock Return to UK Government as Foreign Secretary

 Cameron, who led the UK government between 2010 and 2016, was appointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a Cabinet shuffle.
All Presidential Candidates and Running Mates Approved to Contest
News 5 hours ago

All Presidential Candidates and Running Mates Approved to Contest

 All three pairs are expected to arrive at the KPU headquarters on Tuesday for the drawing of their numerical identities.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
1
Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
2
What Israel is Doing is Not Self-Defense: Jokowi
3
ASEAN More Stable Than EU, Mercosur: Business Group
4
Palestine’s Abbas to Send Message to Biden via Jokowi ​​​​
5
Megawati Criticizes ‘Fabrication Ruling’ by Constitutional Court
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED