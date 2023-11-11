Saturday, November 11, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BNI Expands Campus Financial Ecosystem with Unhas

November 11, 2023 | 1:46 pm
SHARE
State-owned bank BNI has expanded its campus financial ecosystem initiative by partnering with Hasanuddin University (Unhas) in Makassar on Nov. 9, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of BNI)
State-owned bank BNI has expanded its campus financial ecosystem initiative by partnering with Hasanuddin University (Unhas) in Makassar on Nov. 9, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI has expanded its campus financial ecosystem initiative by partnering with Hasanuddin University (Unhas).

Unhas rector Jamaluddin Jompa and BNI’s institutional banking director Muhammad Iqbal signed a memorandum of understanding on this partnership in Makassar on Thursday. As part of the program, BNI offers financial solutions for the academic community from students, lecturers, staff, alumni, vendors/partners, university’s business units, among others. 

BNI’s GM for institutional banking 2 Efrizal also inked a separate deal on the university ecosystem with Unhas deputy rector for planning and finances Subehan. 

According to a press release, this partnership is part of BNI’s support for Unhas both finance and non-finance aspects. This includes an integrated financial system via a cash management system as well as employee benefit programs. Iqbal said the bank would continue to push for digital transformation. The BNI Campus Financial Ecosystem also seeks to provide a comprehensive set of financial services.

“We truly appreciate the campus financial ecosystem partnership with Unhas. Hopefully, this program can help pave the way for Unhas to become a world-class university that is integrated and digital-based for more efficient and effective financial management on the campus,” Iqbal said.

BNI has also partnered with Unhas to set up host-to-host student payment centers (SPC), among others. The bank has also provided QRIS and EDC machines for processing transactions in the cafeterias. Iqbal added that BNI had set up BNI outlets on the campus grounds.

“Going forward, we wish to be more comprehensive in providing solutions, be it financial or non-financial, while also increasing the value of both sides,” Iqbal said.

Read More:BNI Helps Indonesian Diasporas, Workers Start Business Overseas

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Frank & co.’s Diamond-Laden Trophies Shine at AMI Awards
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Frank & co.’s Diamond-Laden Trophies Shine at AMI Awards

 Frank & co. presented 9 diamond-laden trophies for the 26th Anugerah Musik Indonesia awards ceremony.
Lakuemas Holds Giveaway Worth Rp 2 Million
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Lakuemas Holds Giveaway Worth Rp 2 Million

 Lakuemas giveaway participants must upload a 60-90 second video about the heroes in their lives on their Instagram account.
BNI Expands Campus Financial Ecosystem with Unhas
Special Updates 5 hours ago

BNI Expands Campus Financial Ecosystem with Unhas

 State-owned bank BNI has expanded its campus financial ecosystem initiative by partnering with Hasanuddin University (Unhas).
Blitar Gov't Earns Fiscal Incentive Award for Extreme Poverty Alleviation Efforts
Special Updates 6 hours ago

Blitar Gov't Earns Fiscal Incentive Award for Extreme Poverty Alleviation Efforts

 The Blitar government recently earned a fiscal incentive award for its efforts in eliminating extreme poverty.
Bakti Barito Foundation Earns 2023 Indonesia’s SDG Action Award in Philanthropy
Special Updates 8 hours ago

Bakti Barito Foundation Earns 2023 Indonesia’s SDG Action Award in Philanthropy

 The award recognizes the foundation's Bakti Pangan Lestari program for its educational approach to help farmers build food security.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Anies Wants to Change Indonesia’s 'Transactional' Foreign Policy
1
Anies Wants to Change Indonesia’s 'Transactional' Foreign Policy
2
Constitutional Court Appoints Suhartoyo as New Chief Justice 
3
Top Justice Ministry Official Edward Hiariej Named as Corruption Suspect
4
Deputy Justice Minister Edward Hiariej Unaware of Corruption Charges Against Him
5
Indonesia's Motorcycle Exports Decline by 25%
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED