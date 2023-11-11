BNI Expands Campus Financial Ecosystem with Unhas

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI has expanded its campus financial ecosystem initiative by partnering with Hasanuddin University (Unhas).

Unhas rector Jamaluddin Jompa and BNI’s institutional banking director Muhammad Iqbal signed a memorandum of understanding on this partnership in Makassar on Thursday. As part of the program, BNI offers financial solutions for the academic community from students, lecturers, staff, alumni, vendors/partners, university’s business units, among others.

BNI’s GM for institutional banking 2 Efrizal also inked a separate deal on the university ecosystem with Unhas deputy rector for planning and finances Subehan.

According to a press release, this partnership is part of BNI’s support for Unhas both finance and non-finance aspects. This includes an integrated financial system via a cash management system as well as employee benefit programs. Iqbal said the bank would continue to push for digital transformation. The BNI Campus Financial Ecosystem also seeks to provide a comprehensive set of financial services.

“We truly appreciate the campus financial ecosystem partnership with Unhas. Hopefully, this program can help pave the way for Unhas to become a world-class university that is integrated and digital-based for more efficient and effective financial management on the campus,” Iqbal said.

BNI has also partnered with Unhas to set up host-to-host student payment centers (SPC), among others. The bank has also provided QRIS and EDC machines for processing transactions in the cafeterias. Iqbal added that BNI had set up BNI outlets on the campus grounds.

“Going forward, we wish to be more comprehensive in providing solutions, be it financial or non-financial, while also increasing the value of both sides,” Iqbal said.

