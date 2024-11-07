BNI Introduces Wondr App to Indonesians in Hong Kong

Jakarta. The state-owned bank BNI recently promoted its latest mobile banking app Wondr to Indonesian migrant workers in Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, BNI took part in the 2024 Indonesia Week Hong Kong. The event attracted 12,000 participants, including Indonesian diaspora and migrant workers. As of May 2024, Hong Kong has over 172,000 migrant workers, 87,000 of whom are Indonesians.

As BNI ramps up its “Wondr is everywhere” campaign, the bank reported rising mobile banking transactions among its migrant worker customers. BNI reported that its mobile banking transactions by migrant workers had gone up to 2 million transactions as of end-2023. This marked an 81 percent jump compared to the 1.15 million transactions the previous year.

BNI’s SEVP for Retail Digital Solutions Rian Eriana Kaslan reaffirmed the company’s support for the 2024 Indonesia Week Hong Kong event.

“This reflects our commitment to provide the financial solutions that the Indonesian migrant workers will need when working in Hong Kong. We offer various programs that do not only focus on facilitating banking, but also empower people and boost their financial literacy,” Rian was quoted as saying in a press statement.

“And so, we would like to introduce Wondr by BNI on the global stage.”

On the first day of the event, the Indonesian Consulate General granted BNI an award as the best Indonesian bank in Hong Kong for serving Indonesian diasporas. BNI Hong Kong’s general manager Farid Faraitody accepted the award. According to Farid, the award is also proof of the company’s commitment “to giving the best and innovative financial solutions.”

The financial services on Wondr were not only accessible, but the bank had also designed it to cater to specific financial issues, including finances, education, and entrepreneurship.

“We hope Wondr by BNI can make migrant workers do their business easily. They can also manage their finances through multiple features that are not only easy to use, but better-planned to meet [the customers’] financial needs. [The app] will also let them plan for the future,” Rian Erina Kaslan said.

The “Wondr is everywhere” campaign has visited many major cities across the globe, including Washington DC, Singapore and Hong Kong as its last stop.

