BNI, ITPC Osaka, Tokyo Embassy Help MSMEs Penetrate Japan

Jakarta. The Tokyo branch of state-owned bank BNI has teamed up with the Indonesia Trade Promotion Center in Osaka and the trade office at the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) enter the Japanese market.

The bank presented Japanese business delegates to share their experience in penetrating the Japanese market via a business forum and networking session. The forum zeroed in on the restaurant, supermarket, and ceramics industry.

“Hopefully, Indonesian MSMEs can improve in quality, capacity, and capability so they can compete in the global market,” Silvano Rumantir, the director for wholesale and international banking at BNI, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Silvano, Japan is home to an attractive market. Silvano also promoted BNI’s BNI Xpora which provided digital features, advice, and business matching to facilitate MSMEs in going global. This business forum also provided business matching between BNI Xpora customers and Japanese business delegates.

“There are many potential buyers that can be the target market for BNI’s MSMEs,” Silvano said.

Read More:BNI Says Banking Sector Remains Resilient

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: