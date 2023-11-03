Friday, November 3, 2023
BNI Life, Hibank Ink Bancassurance Partnership

November 3, 2023 | 3:13 pm
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. BNI Life and Hibank recently signed a partnership on “bancassurance in branch”.

Acting President Director BNI Life Eben Eser Nainggolan said that the company would continue to work with multiple stakeholders for better business performance. Hibank, which officially became a subsidiary of BNI Group in May 2022, was no exception.

“This is an incredibly strategic partnership. We hope we can make BNI Life and Hibank the people’s choice in providing financial inclusion support and become a solution for corporate customers with a variety of insurance product choices that meet their needs," Eben said.

Three products, namely BNI Life Steady Protection+, BLife Solusi Abadi Plus insurance, and BLife Plan Multi Protection Plus, are available. These are set to boost market exposure.

BNI Life business director Neny Asriany said that the company aimed to make people more aware of the need to protect themselves with insurance while making sure that they are safe financially. 

“We will continue to explore potential business opportunities with Hibank, like digital insurance business and group insurance. So hopefully, this partnership can continue to expand in the future,” Neny said.

According to Hibank president director Jenny Wiriyanto, this partnership is in line with Hibank’s mission of empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“Hibank will not only be the intermediary who collects funds and redistributes them as financing. We hope to connect MSMEs with solution providers and hope that we can meet the MSMEs’ needs. Our collaboration with BNI Life will give protection for both individuals and businesses, so we are able to give a holistic service for MSMEs.”

Read More: BNI Says Banking Sector Remains Resilient

