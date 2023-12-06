Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BNI Life Vows to Make Continuous Innovations

The Jakarta Globe
December 6, 2023 | 8:52 pm
SHARE
BNI Life celebrates its 27th anniversary in Jakarta on Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of BNI Life)
BNI Life celebrates its 27th anniversary in Jakarta on Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of BNI Life)

Jakarta. BNI Life Insurance recently vowed to make continuous innovations as the company celebrated its 27th anniversary on Nov. 28.

“We are committed to upholding customer satisfaction through product and service development, information and technology support, as well as other fundamental elements,” BNI Life’s acting president director Eben Eser Nainggolan was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The company has also recorded a solid performance as of Oct. 2023. BNI Life’s assets stood at Rp 24.33 trillion, up by 5 percent year-on-year. The premium income totaled Rp 4.55 trillion, marking a 9 percent year-on-year increase. Net profit stood at Rp 207 billion which grew 10 percent year-on-year. Investment returns amounted to Rp 1.06 trillion. Risk-based capital stood at 692.34 percent in October 2023, proving that BNI Life has a healthy financial condition amidst uncertain global economic conditions.

“The attention given to financial protection is also reflected in the total payment of death claims and benefits from conventional businesses which reached Rp 3.4 trillion, while sharia business claims totaled Rp 233 billion. This demonstrates BNI Life's commitment to providing comprehensive and reliable protection for all customers," Eben said.

In the years to come, BNI Life pledged to be a trusted partner for Indonesians in building a better and more secure life through innovative and quality insurance protection solutions.

BNI Life is part of the BNI Group which focuses on providing financial protection solutions through life insurance products and sharia products.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

BNI Life Vows to Make Continuous Innovations
Special Updates 2 hours ago

BNI Life Vows to Make Continuous Innovations

 BNI Life’s assets stood at Rp 24.33 trillion, up by 5 percent year-on-year.
Hong Kong Investors Show Strong Appetite for Indonesia
Business 2 hours ago

Hong Kong Investors Show Strong Appetite for Indonesia

 Hong Kong businesses ranging from energy sector to toy manufacturing are eyeing Indonesia expansion.
Putin Visits Saudi Arabia and UAE as Ukraine War Grinds on
News 4 hours ago

Putin Visits Saudi Arabia and UAE as Ukraine War Grinds on

 Soldiers on horseback and with camels lined his arrival route, Russian and Emirati flags also hanging from light poles.
Trade Minister Greenlights TikTok's Collaboration with GoTo for E-commerce Venture
Tech 6 hours ago

Trade Minister Greenlights TikTok's Collaboration with GoTo for E-commerce Venture

 Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has given the green light for collaboration between ByteDance Ltd and GOTO to establish an e-commerce platform
Hong Kong Optimistic About Joining RCEP Trade Deal
Business 7 hours ago

Hong Kong Optimistic About Joining RCEP Trade Deal

 Hong Kong's robust trade relations with ASEAN is expected to increase its chances of being accepted into the RCEP.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

OECD to Decide on Indonesia’s Accession This Month
1
OECD to Decide on Indonesia’s Accession This Month
2
11 Bodies Recovered after Marapi Eruption, and 12 Climbers Still Missing
3
United Tractors' Subsidiary Acquires 70% Stake in Nickel Companies Valued at Rp 3.22 Trillion
4
Indonesia to Launch Tourism Fund Next Year
5
Jokowi Denies Allegations of Asking KPK to Halt Setya Novanto's Graft Case
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED