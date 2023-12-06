BNI Life Vows to Make Continuous Innovations

Jakarta. BNI Life Insurance recently vowed to make continuous innovations as the company celebrated its 27th anniversary on Nov. 28.

“We are committed to upholding customer satisfaction through product and service development, information and technology support, as well as other fundamental elements,” BNI Life’s acting president director Eben Eser Nainggolan was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The company has also recorded a solid performance as of Oct. 2023. BNI Life’s assets stood at Rp 24.33 trillion, up by 5 percent year-on-year. The premium income totaled Rp 4.55 trillion, marking a 9 percent year-on-year increase. Net profit stood at Rp 207 billion which grew 10 percent year-on-year. Investment returns amounted to Rp 1.06 trillion. Risk-based capital stood at 692.34 percent in October 2023, proving that BNI Life has a healthy financial condition amidst uncertain global economic conditions.

“The attention given to financial protection is also reflected in the total payment of death claims and benefits from conventional businesses which reached Rp 3.4 trillion, while sharia business claims totaled Rp 233 billion. This demonstrates BNI Life's commitment to providing comprehensive and reliable protection for all customers," Eben said.

In the years to come, BNI Life pledged to be a trusted partner for Indonesians in building a better and more secure life through innovative and quality insurance protection solutions.

BNI Life is part of the BNI Group which focuses on providing financial protection solutions through life insurance products and sharia products.

