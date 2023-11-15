BNI Offers 30 Pct Discount for FIFA World Cup U-17

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI is offering discounts of up to 30 percent for FIFA World Cup U-17 tickets.

The discount is available for purchases made using a BNI Visa credit card. Visit fifa.com/tickets to make the purchase. The BNI Visa credit card promo is available until Nov. 22.

According to BNI’s retail banking director Putrama Wahju Setyawan, the FIFA World Cup U-17 is an important event for Indonesia.

“It is an honor for Indonesia to be the host. We wish to enliven the FIFA World Cup U-17,” Putrama said.

Those who still do not have a BNI credit card can apply for the card easily via bit.ly/applykartukreditbni . There are also tons of promos available.

