BNI Offers 30 Pct Discount for FIFA World Cup U-17
Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI is offering discounts of up to 30 percent for FIFA World Cup U-17 tickets.
The discount is available for purchases made using a BNI Visa credit card. Visit fifa.com/tickets to make the purchase. The BNI Visa credit card promo is available until Nov. 22.
According to BNI’s retail banking director Putrama Wahju Setyawan, the FIFA World Cup U-17 is an important event for Indonesia.
“It is an honor for Indonesia to be the host. We wish to enliven the FIFA World Cup U-17,” Putrama said.
Those who still do not have a BNI credit card can apply for the card easily via bit.ly/applykartukreditbni. There are also tons of promos available.
