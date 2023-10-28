BNI Promotes Capital Market Literacy

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI is seeking to promote banking industry employees' knowledge of the capital market.

BNI is taking part in the 2023 Capital Market Summit and Expo 2023 at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) main hall in Jakarta on Oct. 26-28. Hosting the event are the IDX, the Indonesian Securities Central Custodian (KSEI), and the Indonesia Stock Market Clearing House (KPEI). BNI – in partnership with IDX and three other banks namely BCA, Bank DKI, and Bank Muamalat – to promote capital market literacy and inclusion for 10,000 employees in the banking industry, as well as customers and stakeholders.

BNI provides offline class training, webinars, and learning curriculum for new employees and others. The bank will team up with subsidiary BNI Sekuritas to help participants open customer funds accounts via mobile banking.

"This gives a boost to the number of accounts in BNI. So BNI is also contributing to the achievement of new investors as well as increasing investor activity," BNI's institutional banking director Muhammad Iqbal was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“This collaboration demonstrates BNI's support for the world of capital markets. By providing this [capital market literacy] program, we hope that we can encourage the participants to invest in the Indonesian capital market," Muhammad Iqbal said.

Friderica Widyasari Dewi, head for consumer protection al at the Financial Services Authority (OJK), said: "To help advance Indonesia's economy, be it the MSMEs and the real sector, finances and the capital market are not an area of competition, but a place of a synergy. The banking sector –as the people's gateway to the world of finance– should provide products and services that are secure for their customers. Banks can also play as the gateway to the capital market by providing them guidance with adequate literacy."

IDX president director Iman Rachman said that he hoped this collaboration could spur smart local investors, particularly those working in the banking industry.

