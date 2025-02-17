BNI Ranked Among Top 500 Companies in Asia Pacific by Time Magazine

The Jakarta Globe
February 17, 2025 | 8:29 pm
Bank Negara Indonesia's (BNI) Singapore office is located in BNI Tower at 30 Raffles Place, Singapore. (BNI)
Jakarta. State-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (IDX: BBNI) earned a place in the top 500 companies in the Asia Pacific, ranking 282nd in the latest list by Time magazine, in collaboration with Statista. The state-owned bank achieved an overall score of 81.57.

BNI's Corporate Secretary, Okki Rushartomo, described the ranking as a recognition of the bank's strong performance on a global scale. He said this achievement was made possible through the support of BNI’s talented workforce.

“This ranking is also a testament to the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry, which positioned BNI as an Indonesian bank with a global presence,” Okki said on Monday.

The rankings, published by Time and Statista, are based on a research formula that evaluates revenue growth, employee satisfaction surveys, and data regarding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. The employee satisfaction aspect was assessed using global survey data from employees, evaluating company image, workplace environment, salary, equality, and direct and indirect recommendations from verified staff members.

In addition to its commercial success, BNI is also making strides in supporting Indonesian diaspora entrepreneurs. The bank’s Diaspora Loan program has provided financing for 20 restaurants and cafes, as well as four convenience stores, across key cities worldwide. These businesses, located in places like Hong Kong, Tokyo, London, New York, Seoul, and Singapore, have benefited from working capital to expand their operations.

BNI’s London branch has emerged as the largest distributor of diaspora loans, funding businesses like Waroeng Padang Lapek and Ginger Ruby in London, and others in New York and Hong Kong. The bank’s global reach extends to Tokyo, Seoul, and Singapore, where it supports entrepreneurs in the culinary and retail sectors, enhancing financial and trade relations between Indonesia and international markets.

