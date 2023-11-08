BNI Ready to Build New Capital Nusantara’s Financial Ecosystem

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently said that it was ready to take part in the development of the financial ecosystem in Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara.

According to BNI’s corporate secretary Okki Rushartomo, the bank already has an outlet in Sepaku, East Kalimantan. This outlet is expected to become a key partner in providing digital-based financial services while also partnering with multiple stakeholders to build Nusantara. BNI is also the first state-owned bank to partner with the Nusantara city authority body.

“Our office in Sepaku is dedicated to serving the needs related to Nusantara development. We intend to continue to collaborate with other units around Nusantara,” Okki was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Okki said BNI had given its support on many occasions, including picking the logo, providing a financial ecosystem for the construction workers, and promoting investment opportunities to Singaporean firms. BNI has launched a multifunction card that facilitates the project’s workers in making transactions in Nusantara. According to Okki, this is a testament to BNI’s commitment to providing digital services in Nusantara that is in line with the capital’s goal of being a smart city.

“Nusantara’s concept as a smart city is truly relevant with BNI’s concept of ‘smart people, smart governance, smart infrastructure, smart environment, smart economy, and smart society’,” Okki said.

BNI has added digital machines such as ATMs, cash recycle machines (CRMs), and DigiCS. The bank plans to set up BNI Sprint and other digital machines to serve its customers in Nusantara.

BNI also recently took part in the Kompas100 CEO Forum in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan. President Joko “Jokowi'' Widodo and State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir launched the Mentawir Nursery. They held the groundbreaking ceremony for Bank Indonesia’s office complex. Muhammad Iqbal, the director for institutional banking at BNI was present in this inauguration ceremony.

“BNI has become a key partner in helping with Nusantara’s construction and meet the financial needs in this region. BNI is ready to proactively help Indonesia achieve its goal for the sustainable development of Nusantara,” Okki said.

