Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BNI Ready to Build New Capital Nusantara’s Financial Ecosystem

November 8, 2023 | 6:08 am
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently said that it was ready to take part in the development of the financial ecosystem in Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara.

According to BNI’s corporate secretary Okki Rushartomo, the bank already has an outlet in Sepaku, East Kalimantan. This outlet is expected to become a key partner in providing digital-based financial services while also partnering with multiple stakeholders to build Nusantara. BNI is also the first state-owned bank to partner with the Nusantara city authority body.

“Our office in Sepaku is dedicated to serving the needs related to Nusantara development. We intend to continue to collaborate with other units around Nusantara,” Okki was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Okki said BNI had given its support on many occasions, including picking the logo, providing a financial ecosystem for the construction workers, and promoting investment opportunities to Singaporean firms. BNI has launched a multifunction card that facilitates the project’s workers in making transactions in Nusantara. According to Okki, this is a testament to BNI’s commitment to providing digital services in Nusantara that is in line with the capital’s goal of being a smart city.

“Nusantara’s concept as a smart city is truly relevant with BNI’s concept of ‘smart people, smart governance, smart infrastructure, smart environment, smart economy, and smart society’,” Okki said.

BNI has added digital machines such as ATMs, cash recycle machines (CRMs), and DigiCS. The bank plans to set up BNI Sprint and other digital machines to serve its customers in Nusantara.

BNI also recently took part in the Kompas100 CEO Forum in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan. President Joko “Jokowi'' Widodo and State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir launched the Mentawir Nursery. They held the groundbreaking ceremony for Bank Indonesia’s office complex. Muhammad Iqbal, the director for institutional banking at BNI  was present in this inauguration ceremony.

“BNI has become a key partner in helping with Nusantara’s construction and meet the financial needs in this region. BNI is ready to proactively help Indonesia achieve its goal for the sustainable development of Nusantara,” Okki said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Former Minister Johnny Plate Sentenced to 15 Years for Corruption
News 51 minutes ago

Former Minister Johnny Plate Sentenced to 15 Years for Corruption

 The court also ordered Johnny to repay Rp 15.5 billion ($988,000) of the embezzled funds and imposed a fine of Rp 1 billion.
IDX Membership Surpasses 900
Business 3 hours ago

IDX Membership Surpasses 900

 According to IDX data, an additional 27 companies are in the process of preparing for an initial public offering to join the exchange.
Biden to Host Jokowi at White House Nov. 13
News 6 hours ago

Biden to Host Jokowi at White House Nov. 13

 The two leaders will discuss continuing the clean energy transition, advancing economic prosperity, and promoting peace in the region.
Air Supply to Perform in Solo Next Month
Lifestyle 8 hours ago

Air Supply to Perform in Solo Next Month

 Australian soft rock duo Air Supply is set to perform at Muhammadiyah University Auditorium in Solo, Central Java, on Dec. 1, 2023.
BNI Ready to Build New Capital Nusantara’s Financial Ecosystem
Special Updates 12 hours ago

BNI Ready to Build New Capital Nusantara’s Financial Ecosystem

 BNI has launched a multifunction card that facilitates the project’s workers in making transactions in Nusantara.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

New Law Allows Military's Return to Civilian Positions
1
New Law Allows Military's Return to Civilian Positions
2
PDI-P Asks Jokowi's Son-in-Law to Leave for Supporting Prabowo
3
Indonesia Joins Money Laundering Watchdog FATF
4
Jokowi's Brother-in-Law Removed as Constitutional Court Chief Justice
5
Presidential Candidate Age Limit to Go Retrial Following Court Controversy
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED