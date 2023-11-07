Tuesday, November 7, 2023
BNI Records 20.9 Pct Increase in Mobile Banking Users

November 7, 2023 | 10:50 am
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently announced that its mobile banking platform users had grown sharply as of Sep. 2023.

According to BNI’s vice president director Adi Sulistyowati, BNI Mobile Banking users had risen from 12.9 million to 15.6 million users as of September, marking a 20.9 percent year-on-year (yoy) growth. Transaction volume also grew at a 75.3 percent yoy rate to 738 million transactions. Transactions booked over the said period also stood at Rp 874 trillion, up by 53.6 percent yoy.

“BNI Mobile Banking has posted an incredibly positive performance. This is in line with BNI’s strategy to make BNI Mobile Banking a reliable one-stop financial solution for retail customers,” Adi Sulistyowati, also known as Susi, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Susi, BNI is planning to expand its services by optimizing BNI Group’s ecosystem and building strategic partnerships. The bank also seeks to make the best use of the transaction ecosystem of domestic and global corporate partners to meet the customer’s needs amidst today’s digital banking era. 

Susi added today’s economic growth also helped the bank grow and develop multiple digital services. The company will also continue to make use of the momentum to make digital service innovations supported by analytics, among others. It will also use open banking for easier transactions, automate business processes for better efficiency, and build on the accessibility of ecosystem-based integrated financial services. 

“We will also develop and innovate to strengthen the security of the digital service solution systems,” Susi said.

Festive Season
Susi also revealed that BNI was also gearing up for the festive season. The bank will continue to improve its mobile banking features, including for lifestyle and transport needs. This includes the purchase and payment of Blue Bird taxis, Whoosh high-speed train, auto debit BNI credit cards, the national health insurance scheme BPJS  Kesehatan, and postpaid telecommunications. It will also continue to work on its top-up feature for tap cash and wallet, as well as QRIS payment.

“BNI has prepared tons of interesting promos for our customers to welcome the festive season such as Christmas and the year 2024,” Susi said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
Investor Daily
