Sunday, November 26, 2023
BNI, Ringkas Make It Easier for People to Own Homes

November 25, 2023 | 9:37 pm
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently announced its partnership with Ciputra’s subsidiary Ringkas to make it easier for people to access housing mortgages.

BNI Griya will offer flexible and competitive homeownership loan programs – also commonly referred to by its acronym KPR–to Ringkas customers. There are also many programs available starting from KPR BNI Griya, KPR BNI Griya Multiguna, and BNI Griya Subsidi. There are also KPR loan programs for military and police officers, civil servants, and entrepreneurs.

According to Ronny Venir, the director for network and service at BNI, this strategic partnership combines strategy and innovations to create a new market niche in the housing industry. Ringkas has an innovative approach to digital housing financing, thereby increasing accessibility to the BNI Griya program.

“This partnership marks a bright future for home buyers, and we are excited to bring a new era of home ownership to Indonesia together. We are committed to making the dream of owning a home a reality for more Indonesians," Ronny was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Housing demand is expected to continue to grow. Indonesian youth increasingly need housing. The government is exempting value-added tax (VAT) on home purchases priced at Rp 2 billion or lower.

"Residential housing needs are increasingly diverse, and BNI has partnerships with many developers so that it can provide the best options and solutions for the younger generation for their KPR solutions," Ronny said.

