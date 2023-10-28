Saturday, October 28, 2023
BNI Says Banking Sector Remains Resilient

October 28, 2023 | 3:21 pm
BNI president director Royke Tumilaar attends the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit at Hutan Kota by Plataran in Jakarta on Oct. 28, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently said that Indonesia's banking sector remained resilient amidst global economic uncertainties.

"Indonesia's banking sector is resilient because we have faced many crises so we have learned from those experiences and we are ready to face today's global economic conditions," BNI president director Royke Tumilaar said at the recent 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit at Hutan Kota by Plataran in Jakarta.

According to Royke, robust capital and risk management are pivotal to helping Indonesia's banking sector anticipate global uncertainties. Bank Indonesia had raised its interest rates to 6 percent. Banks, however, did not immediately raise the loan interest rates thanks to banks' ability to identify future interest rate trends. The banking sector is also capable of maintaining the quality of loans.

"Bank Indonesia had been holding interest rates, and not raising it for a while. The rising interest rate is not an issue because we have long anticipated it," Royke said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
